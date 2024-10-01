Leading healthcare solutions platforms combine first-in-kind capabilities to enhance full lifecycle of care for patients in the home

Today, LetsGetChecked, a leading global healthcare solutions company, announced it has finalized the acquisition of Truepill, a leading digital pharmacy platform. This strategic acquisition strengthens the ability of LetsGetChecked to help healthcare partners, including employers, health plans, providers, and life sciences deliver the best quality of care and improve health outcomes across their populations.

"The LetsGetChecked platform has always been focused on empowering patients to take control of their health through accessible health testing and care," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "Through our acquisition of Truepill and its advanced pharmacy technology and capabilities, we can deliver the highest quality of care, including the medication necessary to treat conditions longitudinally-bolstering the full lifecycle of care with access from home for our patients."

The acquisition positions LetsGetChecked to offer a seamless healthcare journey-from health testing to treatment-in a proactive and sustained manner, ensuring better and more accessible health management for patients. Truepill customers and patients will also benefit from access to the LetsGetChecked catalog of health tests and digital care capabilities that can be incorporated into their existing patient pharmacy programs.

"We are excited to join forces with LetsGetChecked to bring our digital pharmacy capabilities to a broader audience," said Paul Greenall, CEO of Truepill. "By integrating our pharmacy platform with the comprehensive health solutions offered by LetsGetChecked, we are providing our customers and patients with a first-in-kind, complete healthcare experience that offers continuity from screening through treatment. Together, we can help more life sciences, health plan, employer, and provider customers deliver the highest quality care and experience for patients."

This acquisition announcement comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from their home through lab testing, genetic sequencing and health insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health conditions. The company has improved the health of patients around the world, serving over ten million individuals and more than 5,000 corporate clients with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

Truepill will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of LetsGetChecked, with teams collaborating on integrations that enhance the customer and patient experience.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing, virtual care and medication delivery for a wide range of health conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

About Truepill

Truepill delivers modern, first-in-kind digital health experiences and care services for life science, health plan, and consumer brand partners, serving millions of patients per year. Truepill's B2B platform includes its Virtual Pharmacy digital experience, patient services to drive adherence, engagement, quality and performance, and URAC accredited nationwide pharmacy fulfillment. Truepill's modular, scalable solutions enable leading healthcare organizations to deliver world-class care and improve patient health outcomes via convenient, accessible, consumer-centric experiences.

Advisors

Goodwin Proctor LLP, McDermott Will Emery, and Mason Hayes Curran are acting as legal counsel to LetsGetChecked. MTS Health Partners is acting as financial advisor and Latham Watkins and BakerHostetler are acting as legal counsel to Truepill.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001340533/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries: Emily Ryan, press@letsgetchecked.com