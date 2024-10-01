Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Capital Introduces New Fund in Partnership with SignalRank

Accredited investors will gain access to an index of high-potential private startups at their Series B stage

Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using retirement funds, today announced a new investment opportunity with SignalRank , the first private markets index made up of preferred Series B shares in high growth venture-backed companies.

Accredited investors can gain exposure to high-potential startups at early growth stages that align with their long-term investment objectives by investing at least $25,000 in the SignalRank Co-Investment Fund through Alto's Marketplace.

"The investment opportunity with SignalRank is an exciting one, as it provides eligible investors the ability to invest their retirement assets into high signal private companies," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto and CEO of Alto Securities. "Alto is committed to offering investors more pathways to diversify and grow their portfolios, and SignalRank's unique approach to investing in venture capital aligns with that mission."

"At SignalRank, we are passionate about providing investors with access to the highest potential early-stage companies in the world," said Keith Teare, CEO of SignalRank. "We're excited to partner with Alto as they are a forward-thinking company that offers diverse options for investing in venture capital, and we're pleased to offer this new investment opportunity that can help broaden access for more investors to participate in this constrained space."

Traditionally, alternative investments with unique strategies that aren't more widely publicly available have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. This is in no small part due to their complexity and higher minimum investment requirements. With the alternative asset market experiencing unprecedented growth - global alternative assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $30 trillion by the end of 2030 ( Preqin ) - Alto aims to broaden access by offering eligible accredited investors the opportunity to invest in these deals by lowering the minimum investment requirements and working with funds usually limited to family offices and larger firms.

To learn more about the SignalRank Venture Capital AC SPV, register for the webinar on October 3.To learn more about Alto Marketplace, visit https://www.altoira.com/marketplace .

About Alto

Alto's holistic alternatives investment platform empowers individual investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alts while supporting issuers with a range of methods to raise capital that suit their unique needs. Offering Traditional, Roth, and SEP IRAs, Alto is unlocking $13.6T in investable retirement savings, giving investors more access to participate in alternative assets as new or repeat customers. Alto also provides issuers with access to a new funding source perfectly suited for long-term investing. Alto includes Alto Solutions, Inc., an administrator of individual retirement accounts; Alto Securities, Alto Solutions' wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary; and Alto Capital, an exempt reporting advisor. Alto holds $1.3B in AUC, 30,000 self-directed IRA investors, over 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform, maintains an industry standout 4.4 rating on TrustPilot, and has seen success in VC fundraising rounds in a $17M Series A in April 2021 and a $40M Series B in December 2021. For more information, visit altoira.com .

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.

About Alto Capital

Alto Capital is a forward-thinking exempt reporting advisor that prides itself on finding unique opportunities within alternative assets. They aim to bridge the gap between private equity, venture capital, and other alternative assets, generally with higher minimum investments, and that might be closed to individual investors. Alto Capital serves as the administrator of the?SPV and is an affiliate of Alto Securities, LLC; both entities are under common ownership.

About SignalRank

SignalRank is the owner of The SignalRank Index. This is the first private markets index made up of preferred Series B shares in high-growth venture-backed companies. Using its proprietary algorithms it is able to select the top 5% of rounds and via over 200 partnerships can access the rounds. It has already co-invested with Sequoia, Accel, Index, Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and other world-class investors.

