Scott Chancellor, CEO, delivers the keynote address at the company's 10th anniversary Town Hall to showcase the benefits of Aircall Workspace for new and prospective customers

There are many milestones for Aircall to celebrate as it reaches its first decade, namely 19,000 customers, 1,500 partners, and 600 global employees. Yet the big news is future-facing, as the company announces Aircall Workspace, positioning the platform for another decade of growth.

Aircall Workspace builds on the strengths of the existing platform and introduces a revamped user experience. The new hub integrates conversations across all channels (including voice and text) and provides customer and conversation intelligence, agent collaboration, insights, and task automation (e.g., tagging, CRM insights). Aircall Workspace eliminates the common challenges of disjointed customer interactions by ensuring that agents have access to information and capabilities exactly when and where needed to drive business efficiency and efficacy.

Additionally, Aircall Workspace provides users access to Aircall's robust and growing suite of AI-driven capabilities, including call summaries, sentiment analysis and key topic tagging, which are now available at their fingertips to add even more context to conversations.

Luxury Swiss watchmaker, Breitling, a valued Aircall customer, has moved fast to adopt Aircall's AI. Kristof Desmedt, Global Contact Center Manager at Brietling, comments: "Everybody says it in every industry and so on, but it, [AI], does help us to get stuff done faster. Somebody might not have the time to listen to a five-minute call. But if an AI call summary helps us to draft an email and move to action quicker, well, eventually, the client will be happier as well. AI has tremendous potential to help our agents help our clients better in the first place."

Starting today, Aircall Workspace will begin open beta. It delivers greater collaboration, control and confidence:

Agents can interact with customers across different channels, yet retain a single view of all conversations.

Staying organized around conversations becomes seamless with a larger, more intuitive, and re-sizeable workspace layout.

Teams can communicate and problem-solve together with real-time collaboration, internal notes and activity cues.

AI and Analytics provide agents with all the historical context, predictive intelligence and task automation they need to drive better customer experiences.

CPO Tom Chen, commented: "We can't wait for our customers to try Aircall Workspace. It will simplify what is often extremely complex, balancing all the different customer touchpoints with the right mixture of human judgment and AI. Users can also customize the platform to fit their needs, an important feature that demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation."

Aircall Workspace will be demonstrated at the company's global Town Hall on 10/10 to mark its 10th anniversary, streaming to invited customers and partners in New York, London, Paris, Sydney and San Francisco.

Marking this milestone launch, Scott Chancellor, CEO, explains: "To succeed in today's constantly evolving competitive landscape, businesses must foster meaningful connections with their customers, combining the power of human and AI-driven insight to unlock value from every interaction. At Aircall, we are dedicated to making that process seamless, and Aircall Workspace is how we start."

About Aircall

Aircall is the communication and intelligence platform that empowers Sales and Customer Support teams to connect, communicate, and grow. More than 19,000 customers around the world use Aircall to interact with customers. The platform integrates seamlessly with all major CRM and Help Desk solutions, is easy-to-use and provides the insights companies need to make data-informed decisions about team staffing, performance, business growth and more.

Aircall has expanded its international footprint and currently has over 700 employees from 40 nationalities spread over 7 offices New York, San Francisco, Paris, London, Sydney, Berlin and Madrid and was named one of Built In's Best Places to Work. As part of the Deloitte Fast 500 list, Aircall achieved Centaur status after securing over $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2022.

