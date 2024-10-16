Global IT leader FPT Software has achieved ISO 45001 certification, the international standard for occupational health and safety, across its twelve campuses and offices in Vietnam, Germany, and France.

Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 45001:2018 ensures organizations have a management system in place to reduce health and safety risks within the workplace and protect workers from potential harm, which results in increased productivity, employee satisfaction, and profitability. FPT Software successfully completed a rigorous audit process, including on-site inspections, to demonstrate full compliance with ISO standards. To maintain this certification, annual surveillance audits will be conducted, with full recertification required every three years.

"As FPT Software continues to expand our global operations and workforce, we remain dedicated to environmental, social, and governance excellence. With ISO 45001, FPT Software is well-equipped to meet evolving regulatory demands, reinforcing our sustainable business practices and solidifying our position as a leader in the IT industry," said Nguyen Khai Hoan, Senior Executive Vice President of FPT Software.

"FPT Software's achievement of ISO 45001 certification is a testament to their unwavering commitment to workplace safety, employee well-being, and operational excellence. By consistently meeting international standards, FPT Software not only protects its employees but also proudly represents Vietnam on the global stage," said Dam Van Chieu, Director of Certification, Lead Auditor, CPG Global.

Additionally, FPT Software has also attained ISO 14001 certification, the international standard for environmental management systems. These advancements position the company to expand further into new markets within the European Union in anticipation of upcoming regulations such as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, expected to take effect in 2025, which will mandate similar compliance across all member states.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

