Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
Bybit Named 'Best Blockchain Company of the Year' at Future Enterprise Awards 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly announces its recognition as the "Best Blockchain Company of the Year" at the Future Enterprise Awards 2024, organized by Tahawul Tech. This prestigious accolade affirms Bybit's continued leadership in blockchain innovation, technological excellence, and user-centric services within the cryptocurrency sector.

Hosted by CPI Media Group, the Future Enterprise Awards honor visionaries across industries shaping the future through transformative technologies. Bybit's recognition reflects its pivotal role in redefining the digital finance landscape, catering to the needs of both retail and institutional investors with robust solutions and a trusted crypto trading ecosystem.

Recognized for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and unwavering commitment to innovative products, Bybit has positioned itself as a trailblazer in advancing blockchain technology and the digital asset economy. This award highlights the exchange's ongoing efforts to deliver top-tier security, liquidity, and innovative tools that empower users and institutions alike.

"This award is a testament to our team's relentless drive toward innovation and customer-first solutions in the dynamic blockchain space. We are honored to receive this recognition, which reaffirms our mission to make blockchain technology accessible, secure, and impactful for users across the globe," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "As we move forward, we remain dedicated to enabling the mass adoption of blockchain and building the future of digital finance."

Bybit's commitment to advancing cryptocurrency services is evident through its continuous introduction of innovative features, such as high-performance trading tools, enhanced liquidity options, and a secure, user-friendly platform. With over 50 millions of users worldwide relying on Bybit, the platform stands as a trusted leader in creating a sustainable and inclusive future for blockchain technology.

Bybit Named 'Best Blockchain Company of the Year' at Future Enterprise Awards 2024

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533648/Bybit_Future_Enterprise_Awards_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-named-best-blockchain-company-of-the-year-at-future-enterprise-awards-2024-302279423.html

