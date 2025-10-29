Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Software development agency Unico Connect was recently named an Enterprise Partner by Xano, a leading no-code backend development platform, as part of its new tiered partner program.

This designation, the highest tier in the new program, places Unico Connect among the most highly recognized agencies globally, reflecting its expertise in delivering complex, scalable solutions on Xano.

Unico Connect Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/272361_f9b54522848fd89f_001full.jpg

As of writing, Unico Connect is the only member of the partner program to achieve Enterprise Partner certification.

Unico Connect's recognition underscores its track record of building and deploying advanced no-code solutions for startups, mid-sized companies, and global enterprises.

The agency has leveraged Xano to develop products that range from SaaS platforms to internal enterprise tools, focusing on scalability, security, and speed to market.

"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to building enterprise-ready solutions with the power of no-code. Being named an Enterprise-Tier Partner in Xano's global program validates the work we've done and sets the stage for helping more organizations scale quickly without traditional development bottlenecks," said Unico Connect CEO Malay Parekh.

As organizations increasingly turn to no-code platforms to accelerate digital transformation, Unico Connect's Enterprise-tier recognition positions the agency to support a growing demand for robust, backend-driven applications.

To learn more about Unico Connect and its work with no-code platforms, visit https://unicoconnect.com/.

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect specializes in delivering tailored digital solutions across various industries, including education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and e-commerce. By leveraging modern platforms, tools, and AI-based solutions, Unico Connect aims to democratize development and make digital solutions accessible for all businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272361

SOURCE: DesignRush