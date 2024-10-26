New Plymouth, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Mike Adams as the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Frank Jacobs as the Chairman of the Board of the Corporation. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Treuren as a director of the Corporation.

The Company also announced that James Willis has resigned as a director and officer of the Company. NZEC would like to thank Mr. Willis for his dedication and service to the Company.

New Zealand Energy Corp. Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com

Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227958

SOURCE: New Zealand Energy Corp.