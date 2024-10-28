Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced a partnership with BASE life science (BASE), an Infosys company and managed services provider that specializes in optimizing the use of cloud-based systems for the life sciences industry. Expanding upon Boomi's existing partnership with Infosys, together BASE and Boomi are enhancing integration capabilities for life sciences organizations migrating from legacy technologies to the Veeva Vault Platform. This partnership furthers Boomi's collaboration with Veeva, a global leader in cloud software for life sciences, including applications for enterprise content management, customer relationship management, and data management. Boomi's partnerships with both BASE and Veeva are designed to support life sciences organizations modernizing their operations to increase productivity throughout the drug development lifecycle.

Boomi Partners with BASE life science to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Life Sciences Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to a report by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, the average cost to develop a new prescription medicine that gains market approval is approximately $2.6 billion, which includes the costs of clinical trials, and the time spent in development.1 Regulatory hurdles add complexity to the development lifecycle, as companies must navigate stringent approval processes to ensure safety and efficacy. Additionally, the integration of diverse data sources and need for input from multiple stakeholders complicates the workflow, often leading to inefficiencies and delays in bringing innovative therapies to patients.

"Our partnership with Boomi will enhance our capability to deliver integrated solutions to life sciences organizations," Ole Hansen, SVP, Global Partnerships Sales at BASE life science. "Together, we will make integration easier, faster, and more efficient, allowing these companies to focus on their core mission of improving healthcare outcomes."

Boomi's partnership with BASE signifies a growing commitment to transforming the life sciences industry's integration strategy, helping organizations overcome legacy constraints and embrace digital solutions that drive value across all stages of drug development. As part of this collaboration, Boomi will leverage BASE's expertise in the life sciences sector to deliver tailored integration solutions that address the unique needs and challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies migrating from legacy systems to the Veeva Vault Platform.

"Partnering with BASE life science positions Boomi to better serve the intricate requirements of the life sciences market something that our partnership with Veeva also caters to," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "Together, we can provide organizations with the tools they need to integrate their disparate systems and data sources easily, allowing them to focus on driving innovation and meeting their business goals."

Key Benefits of the Boomi and BASE life science partnership:

Expertise in Life Sciences: With BASE's deep understanding of regulatory requirements and industry-specific needs, the integration capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform can be tailored specifically for life sciences companies, enabling them to effectively navigate complex compliance landscapes.

With BASE's deep understanding of regulatory requirements and industry-specific needs, the integration capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform can be tailored specifically for life sciences companies, enabling them to effectively navigate complex compliance landscapes. Driving Integration Strategy Across All Lines of Business: The partnership between Boomi and BASE addresses the need for streamlined integration within life sciences organizations across Veeva Vault applications and other complementary solutions. By integrating commercial, R&D, quality, and other functions, organizations can improve collaboration throughout the drug development and commercial lifecycle.

The partnership between Boomi and BASE addresses the need for streamlined integration within life sciences organizations across Veeva Vault applications and other complementary solutions. By integrating commercial, R&D, quality, and other functions, organizations can improve collaboration throughout the drug development and commercial lifecycle. Enhanced Integration Capabilities: The partnership will simplify the integration of vital business applications, supporting life sciences organizations in their transition from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based architectures.

The partnership will simplify the integration of vital business applications, supporting life sciences organizations in their transition from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based architectures. Scalability and Flexibility: By leveraging Boomi's cloud-native technology alongside BASE's expertise, life sciences organizations can achieve elastic scalability that adapts to their growing integration demands, optimizing cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency.

By leveraging Boomi's cloud-native technology alongside BASE's expertise, life sciences organizations can achieve elastic scalability that adapts to their growing integration demands, optimizing cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency. Rapid Deployment and Automation: Together, Boomi and BASE will enable organizations to quickly integrate applications and automate workflows, streamlining processes and enhancing the ability to collect, manage, and analyze data in real time.

Together, Boomi and BASE will enable organizations to quickly integrate applications and automate workflows, streamlining processes and enhancing the ability to collect, manage, and analyze data in real time. Support for Comprehensive Digital Transformation: The collaboration empowers life sciences companies to drive innovation by facilitating seamless connectivity across applications, services, and data sources, enabling them to focus on delivering critical healthcare solutions.

Learn more about the Boomi and BASE life science partnership here.

