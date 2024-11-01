The International SOS Foundation has revealed its 2024 Duty of Care Awards winners live today at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia.
Honouring organisations worldwide for their dedication to protecting their global workforce's health, safety, security and wellbeing, the Awards are now in its seventh edition. The Awards' theme, Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future, is befitting in this continuously changing risk landscape.
2024 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS WINNERS
Crisis Agility Response
Duty of Care Ambassador
WINNER: Worley
RUNNER UP: National University of Singapore
HIGHLY COMMENDED:
WINNER: GekNgo Goh, Technip Marine (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd TechnipFMC
RUNNER UP: Jessica Jackson, APA Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED:
ESG
Inclusion Diversity
WINNER: Klüber Lubrication (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
RUNNER UP: APA Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED:
WINNER: Salesforce
HIGHLY COMMENDED:
Innovation
Workplace Wellbeing
WINNER: DOST Digital Innovations Center Under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (Mechanism of the Proactive People-Centred Assignment of Social Benefits in Azerbaijan)
RUNNER UP: DOST Digital Innovations Center Under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (Unified Labour and Employment Subsystem)
HIGHLY COMMENDED:
WINNER: SLB
RUNNERS UP:
National University of Singapore
Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd
HIGHLY COMMENDED:
Entries were received from 29 countries, spanning a range of sectors, from leading technology firms and financial institutions to top-tier education and aerospace organisations.
This year's Head of Judges, Deborah de Cerff, Founder of The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), said, "On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I extend our sincerest congratulations to this year's exceptional finalists. The calibre of entries was truly inspiring, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding employee health, safety, security, and wellbeing. These organisations and individuals have set a remarkable standard for Duty of Care. Their achievements serve as a beacon for others, illuminating a path towards a safer and more secure future for workforces globally."
Kai Boschmann Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation, said: "The escalating intersection of global threats requires innovative risk management strategies to protect people. We, at the International SOS Foundation, are thrilled to honour the pioneering solutions at the forefront of Duty of Care enabling a more resilient future."
The International SOS Foundation is proud to have Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, as the Platinum sponsor of the 2024 Duty of Care Awards Summit. The Awards Summit also had supporting sponsorship from Workplace Options (WPO), Ontic, Munich Re, Mercer, and Koa Health.
2024 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS JUDGING PANEL
Amy Elleway
Annacel Natividad
Deborah De Cerff
Dr Jennifer Sisson Dean and a Fellow of the Faculty of Travel Medicine
The Australasian College of Tropical Medicine
Chair
International Society of Travel Medicine, Travel for Work Interest Group
Dr Rob McDonald Adjunct Professor Monash University's Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health Advisory Council Turner Institute for Brain Mental Health
Er. Ho Siong Hin
Franck Baron
President
International Federation of Risk Insurance Management Associations (IFRIMA)
Jennifer Syed
Kevin Zuccato
Neil Solomon
Peter Koh
