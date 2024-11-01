The International SOS Foundation has revealed its 2024 Duty of Care Awards winners live today at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia.

Honouring organisations worldwide for their dedication to protecting their global workforce's health, safety, security and wellbeing, the Awards are now in its seventh edition. The Awards' theme, Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future, is befitting in this continuously changing risk landscape.

2024 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS WINNERS Crisis Agility Response Duty of Care Ambassador WINNER: Worley RUNNER UP: National University of Singapore HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bristol Myers Squibb

EY GDS Poland

HSBC

International School of Beijing

MTR Corporation Limited

Red Sea Global WINNER: GekNgo Goh, Technip Marine (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd TechnipFMC RUNNER UP: Jessica Jackson, APA Corporation HIGHLY COMMENDED: Michael Della Serra, AtkinsRéalis

Majed Al-Fuwaiz, National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH)

Katherine Marie Chua, Pfizer

Connel Loh, Singapore Management University

Lino Yohannan, WSP in the Middle East

David Gregory, Xcursion Safety ESG Inclusion Diversity WINNER: Klüber Lubrication (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. RUNNER UP: APA Corporation HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sino Jet

Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. WINNER: Salesforce HIGHLY COMMENDED: Emory University

HCLTech

UD Trucks Corporation Thailand Innovation Workplace Wellbeing WINNER: DOST Digital Innovations Center Under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (Mechanism of the Proactive People-Centred Assignment of Social Benefits in Azerbaijan) RUNNER UP: DOST Digital Innovations Center Under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (Unified Labour and Employment Subsystem) HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aramco Asia Korea Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Qantas Airways Limited

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT)

Salesforce

Saudi National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH)

WSP New Zealand WINNER: SLB RUNNERS UP: National University of Singapore Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amazon

BlueScope

PetroChina (Halfaya)

Red Sea Global

Technip Energies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Technip Marine (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd TechnipFMC

thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH

The University of Sydney

Entries were received from 29 countries, spanning a range of sectors, from leading technology firms and financial institutions to top-tier education and aerospace organisations.

This year's Head of Judges, Deborah de Cerff, Founder of The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), said, "On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I extend our sincerest congratulations to this year's exceptional finalists. The calibre of entries was truly inspiring, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding employee health, safety, security, and wellbeing. These organisations and individuals have set a remarkable standard for Duty of Care. Their achievements serve as a beacon for others, illuminating a path towards a safer and more secure future for workforces globally."

Kai Boschmann Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation, said: "The escalating intersection of global threats requires innovative risk management strategies to protect people. We, at the International SOS Foundation, are thrilled to honour the pioneering solutions at the forefront of Duty of Care enabling a more resilient future."

The International SOS Foundation is proud to have Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, as the Platinum sponsor of the 2024 Duty of Care Awards Summit. The Awards Summit also had supporting sponsorship from Workplace Options (WPO), Ontic, Munich Re, Mercer, and Koa Health.

2024 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS JUDGING PANEL Amy Elleway

Special Counsel

Lexbridge Lawyers

Project Manager and Legal Counsel

National Hydrogen Regulatory Review, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), Australian Government Annacel Natividad

Chair

Pan-Asia Risk Insurance Management Association (PARIMA) Deborah De Cerff

Founder

The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI)

(Head of Judges) Dr Jennifer Sisson Dean and a Fellow of the Faculty of Travel Medicine The Australasian College of Tropical Medicine Chair International Society of Travel Medicine, Travel for Work Interest Group Dr Rob McDonald Adjunct Professor Monash University's Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health Advisory Council Turner Institute for Brain Mental Health Er. Ho Siong Hin

President

International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI) Franck Baron President International Federation of Risk Insurance Management Associations (IFRIMA) Jennifer Syed

Deputy Head of Region, Asia-Pacific

Adam Smith International Kevin Zuccato

Member

Forum of Australasian Security Executives (FASE),

General Manager Group Security, Australia Post Neil Solomon

Vice President, Asia-Pacific Latin America

UKG Peter Koh

Chair

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) APAC

Note to editors:

For more information on the 2024 Duty of Care Awards Summit 2024, click here

About the International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments, leading to exposure to risks that can impact personal health, security and safety along with travel.

The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit www.internationalsosfoundation.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241101791080/en/

Contacts:

Indira Illianti

Group Senior Marketing and PR Executive, International SOS

Email: indira.illianti@internationalsos.com