Now available in select Apple Store locations around the world, the Head Strap and Travel Bag join the Battery Holder in Belkin's growing portfolio of accessories designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced two new additions to its Apple Vision Pro accessories ecosystem providing users with new ways to experience the revolutionary device. Belkin's Apple Vision Pro accessories include the Battery Holder released earlier this year, and today the collection adds Travel Bag and Head Strap. The portfolio is now available to order at belkin.com, apple.com and select Apple Store locations worldwide.

"Since 1983, Belkin has been at the forefront of innovation, shaping the accessories ecosystem with every leap in hero devices. From pioneering the original cable that connected the Apple IIc to a parallel printer, we've been driving progress-leading the way and pushing boundaries wherever technology evolves," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. "Fast forward to today, where Apple Vision Pro is transforming the way people interact with content. We are continuing to revolutionize the accessories ecosystem to multiply and amplify the ways that consumers and businesses use this powerful spatial computer."

Head Strap for Apple Vision Pro

The Head Strap enhances comfort and stability for Apple Vision Pro users with its ergonomic and adjustable design. It is thoughtfully engineered with reinforced seams, a secure locking mechanism, and additional stabilization points to keep Vision Pro firmly in place on the user with weight evenly distributed. The easily adjustable strap ensures a precise fit for a wide range of head sizes.

Travel Bag for Apple Vision Pro

The Travel Bag is designed to protect Apple Vision Pro when taking it on-the-go. It is compact and lightweight and can be carried using the handle, or with the adjustable straps in either shoulder or cross-body style. The multi-compartment design keeps Vision Pro and accessories, such as the battery, power adapter and head bands all organized and easily accessible. It is engineered with an internal flap and cushioned base for additional protection. The deep front zipper makes access easy, and additional pockets allow for extra storage for personal items. The Travel Bag is made with lightweight, high-performance fabric for durability, and comes in a timeless space gray color option.

These two products join Belkin's Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro. Designed to keep the battery's position secure, the Battery Holder allows for a convenient and versatile hands-free experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Head Strap is available to order now for $49.95 USD on belkin.com, apple.com and select Apple Store locations in the US, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

The Travel Bag is available to order now for $99.95 USD on belkin.com, apple.com and select Apple Store locations in the US, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

The Battery Holder is available to order now for $49.95 USD on belkin.com, apple.com and select Apple Store locations in the US, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

