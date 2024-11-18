Anzeige
18.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
District Applies to List on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden 
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (OTCQB: DMXCF) 
(FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has initiated the process of applying for a 
secondary listing of its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden ("Nasdaq First North"). The Company's 
objective is to complete the listing and start trading on the Nasdaq before the end of 2024. 
District has recently experienced a notable increase in the number of Swedish shareholders on its share registry. The 
Company attributes this heightened interest to the potential lifting of Sweden's uranium mining moratorium, District's 
extensive Swedish uranium project portfolio, and the Company's collaboration with Boliden Minerals AB ("Boliden") on 
the Tomtebo and Stollberg base metal polymetallic properties also in Sweden. The secondary listing on Nasdaq First 
North Growth Market will enable Swedish investors to more easily participate in District's growth. The Company also 
expects the potential listing to provide increased trading liquidity, as well as greater exposure to analysts, 
institutional investors, and other stakeholders in Sweden. 
Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "A secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North makes logical sense for 
District given our exciting mineral properties in Sweden, which includes the Viken Property that hosts the second 
largest uranium deposit in the world based on historical mineral resource estimates. In addition, we are advancing the 
Tomtebo and Stollberg base metal polymetallic properties in collaboration with Boliden, a premier major mining company 
in Scandinavia. Lastly, we currently have over 1,000 Swedish shareholders in District, and this potential Nasdaq First 
North listing will provide much better access for all Swedish residents to invest in District." 
Technical Information 
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, 
PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 
43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. 
The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical results. District has not undertaken any independent 
investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order 
to verify the results. District considers these historical results relevant as the Company is using this data as a 
guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the 
historical data through drilling. 
Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein 
other than District's properties. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily 
indicative of mineralization on District's properties. 
About District Metals Corp. 
District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The 
Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined 
science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders. 
District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. 
The Viken Property covers 100% of the uranium-vanadium Viken Deposit, which is an asset with substantial exploration 
and development expenditures that resulted in the definition of large historic polymetallic resource estimates in 2010 
and 2014. The Viken Deposit is amongst the largest deposits by total historic mineral resources of uranium and vanadium 
in the world. 
The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden 
and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest 
and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the 
Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx 
style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. 
For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical 
Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated 
on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. 
On Behalf of the Board of Directors 
"Garrett Ainsworth" 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
(604) 288-4430 
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX 
Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking Information" 
This news release contains certain statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" with respect to the 
Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, 
forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", 
"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", 
"assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements 
that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be 
achieved" and any similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, predictions, 
indications, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking 
information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent 
management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news 
release relating to the Company include, among other things: statements relating to the Swedish Government's lifting of 
its moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden; the benefits and timing of the Nasdaq First North Growth 
Market listing; the Company's Swedish polymetallic properties; the Company's planned exploration activities, including 
its drill target strategy and next steps for the Swedish properties; and the Company's interpretations and expectations 
about the results on the Swedish properties. 
These statements and other forward-looking information are based on opinions, assumptions and estimates made by the 
Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future 
developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, 
as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the reliability of historical 
data and the accuracy of publicly reported information regarding past and historic mines in the Bergslagen district; in 
respect of the intention of the Swedish government to eventually lift or amend its moratorium on uranium exploration 
and mining in Sweden; the ability to complete steps to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market listing; the Company's 
ability to raise sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities, maintain corporate capacity; and stability 
in financial and capital markets. 
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while 
considered reasonable by the Company as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or 
achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including 
but not limited to risks associated with the following: the reliability of historic data on District's properties; the 
Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to finance planned exploration; that the Swedish government maintains its 
moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden for the foreseeable future; that the Nasdaq First North Growth 
Market listing benefits will not be realized and may increase the regulatory burden on the Company; the Company's 
limited operating history; the Company's negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing; the 
uncertainty of additional funding; the uncertainties associated with early stage exploration activities including 
general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process, failure to obtain necessary permits and 
approvals, technical issues, potential delays, unexpected events and management's capacity to execute and implement its 
future plans; the Company's ability to identify any mineral resources and mineral reserves; the substantial 
expenditures required to establish mineral reserves through drilling and the estimation of mineral reserves or mineral 
resources; the uncertainty of estimates used to calculated mineralization figures; changes in governmental regulations; 
compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition for future resource acquisitions and skilled industry 
personnel; reliance on key personnel; title matters; conflicts of interest; environmental laws and regulations and 
associated risks, including climate change legislation; land reclamation requirements; changes in government policies; 
volatility of the Company's share price; the unlikelihood that shareholders will receive dividends from the Company; 
potential future acquisitions and joint ventures; risks related to existing earn-in and joint venture with Boliden;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2024 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
