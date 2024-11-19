Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce pricing and availability of four prime F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary lenses for the Canon EOS R mirrorless camera system. The four lenses are the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary.

Development of these four primes for Canon RF Mount was initially announced on April 23, 2024, alongside the 10-18mm 2.8 DC DN | Contemporary and 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lenses, both of which were released earlier this year.

With the release of these new lenses, SIGMA now offers a total of six APS-C format DC DN lenses for the Canon EOS R System. All six of these lenses are also available for several other mirrorless camera systems including Sony E-mount, L-Mount, and Fujifilm X Mount. The 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary are additionally offered for Nikon Z mount and Micro Four Thirds.

The 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $369 and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $529. These lenses will be available for purchase on December 5, 2024.

The 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $489, and the 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $599. These lenses will be available for purchase on January 23, 2025.

The addition of these four premium SIGMA lenses for Canon RF Mount adds to SIGMA's growing lineup of lenses for all major camera systems.

To see the full line of SIGMA lenses available by camera system, visit sigmaphoto.com/it-just-clicks.

[ Launch schedule of four SIGMA F1.4 prime lenses for Canon RF Mount ]

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the launch date of SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount, as well as the approximate launch schedule of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount.

For detailed product information, please refer to the following links:



Launch date: December 5th, 2024 (Thursday)

SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: LENS HOOD LH586-01, FRONT CAP LCF-52 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Product page: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c016_30_14/

SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: LENS HOOD LH582-01, FRONT CAP LCF-55 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Product page: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c018_56_14/



Approximate launch schedule: January 2025

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: PETAL-TYPE HOOD LH716-01, FRONT CAP LCF-67 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Product page: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c017_16_14/

SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: PETAL-TYPE HOOD LH554-01, FRONT CAP LCF-52 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Product page: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c023_23_14/

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold under license from Canon Inc.

[ Long-awaited Canon RF Mount addition ]

SIGMA's APS-C size mirrorless dedicated prime lenses, the SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will now be available for the Canon RF Mount. These additions allow users to enjoy high-performance, and high-quality SIGMA prime lenses in native mount on their Canon RF Mount system.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports Servo AF and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

* Available on supported cameras only.

Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary to Canon RF Mount, once they launch.



[ Specifications ]

Values are for Canon RF Mount

Product 16mm F1.4 DC DN | C 23mm F1.4 DC DN | C 30mm F1.4 DC DN | C 56mm F1.4 DC DN | C Lens Construction 16 elements in 13 groups 13 elements in 10 groups 9 elements in 7 groups 10 elements in 6 groups Angle of View 79.9° 60.5° 48.2° 26.9° Diaphragm Blades 9 (rounded) 9 (rounded) 9 (rounded) 9 (rounded) Min. Aperture F16 F16 F16 F16 Min. Focus Distance 25cm / 9.8 in. 25cm / 9.8 in. 30cm / 11.8 in. 50cm / 19.7 in. Max. Magnification Ratio 1:9.9 1:7.3 1:7 1:7.4 Filter Size 67mm 52mm 52mm 55mm Dimensions

(Diam. x Length) ⌀72.2mm x 90.3mm / ⌀2.8 in. x 3.6 in. ⌀69.0mm x 76.9mm / ⌀2.7 in. x 3.0 in. ⌀69.0mm x 71.3mm / ⌀2.7 in. x 2.8 in. ⌀69.0mm x 57.5mm / ⌀2.7 in. x 2.3 in. Weight 415g / 14.6 oz. 345g / 12.2 oz. 285g / 10.1 oz. 290g / 10.2 oz. Lens Hood LH716-01 LH554-01 LH586-01 LH582-01 *1 Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

*2 The length of a lens is measured from the filter surface to its mount.

[ Product Barcode ]

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary Canon RF Mount:

0085126402723 SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary Canon RF Mount:

0085126348724 SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary Canon RF Mount: 0085126302726 SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary Canon RF Mount:

0085126351724

[ Information ]

SIGMA GLOBAL VISION

https://www.sigma-global.com/

SIGMA Canon RF Mount special page

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/contents/sigma_rfmount_lenses/



[ About SIGMA Corporation ]

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with dozens of award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For more information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog.

