Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - AJet, Türkiye's new airline, has been recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), one of the aviation industry's leading organizations, in the prestigious APEX Passenger Choice Awards. Following evaluations from over one million passengers worldwide, AJet received the "Four Star Low-Cost Carrier" award, distinguishing it as the only Turkish brand in its category to achieve this honor.

AJet's Service Quality Gains International Recognition

As one of the most respected global aviation organizations, APEX awards airlines across various categories based on passenger experiences. Competing against numerous international airlines, AJet stood out for prioritizing passenger satisfaction and offering affordable pricing. In a category evaluated by one million passengers, AJet earned the title of "Four Star Low-Cost Carrier," cementing its commitment to accessible, quality travel.

Having launched its first flight on March 31 under the AJet name, the airline achieved its first international award in just seven months since its founding.

"Our Goal: To Be the First Choice in Accessible Travel," said AJet's SVP of Marketing, Fatih Cigal



The award was presented by APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader to AJet's SVP Marketing', Fatih Cigal, and Cabin Training Director, Türkan Isyapan Gürbüz, at the APEX/IFSA Global Expo in the United States.

Expressing pride in receiving such a prestigious award, Fatih Cigal, AJet's SVP Marketing, commented, "We are honored to be recognized with one of the world's most esteemed awards. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our team members for their dedication and hard work in achieving this success. Our mission is to become the go-to brand for safe, affordable travel and to remain the top choice for passengers seeking accessible journeys."

