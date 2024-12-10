Roadtrippers Unveils Updates to Its #1 Trip Planning App, Enhancing the Roadtrippers Autopilot AI Experience

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Roadtrippers, the leading road trip planning app, is rolling out two exciting updates to its innovative Roadtrippers Autopilot feature, bringing an enhanced level of personalization and convenience to the road trip planning experience. These updates are designed to make exploring extraordinary places simpler, faster, and more user-friendly, reinforcing Roadtrippers' commitment to empowering travelers to plan unforgettable adventures.

Introducing Roadtrippers Autopilot Remix: A Fresh Spin on Trip Planning

One of the standout updates is Autopilot Remix. Recognizing that not all trip recommendations hit the mark, Remix offers users the chance to "try again" and generate new suggestions tailored to their preferences. This flexible do-over feature ensures travelers are equipped with unlimited fresh options to discover destinations and stops that align with their unique vision for the perfect road trip.

"Planning a road trip should be as enjoyable as the journey itself," said Josh Knepfle, Chief Technology Officer at Roadtrippers. "[Autopilot Remix] takes the guesswork out of planning while giving users the freedom to refine their itineraries until it feels just right."

Add a Waypoint: Your Shortcut to Curated Stops

The second update allows users to add their own waypoints to Autopilot-planned trips. While currently available on the web (with iOS and Android compatibility coming soon), this feature lets travelers seamlessly incorporate curated stops along their route. Travelers can search by location or let Autopilot suggest stops based on their interests by answering a few simple questions. With access to Roadtrippers' extensive database of over 7 million points of interest, this "easy button" unlocks a wealth of possibilities, helping travelers personalize their journey without the hassle of endless searching.

Bringing It All Together

Autopilot has been a game-changer since its launch, with travelers praising its intuitive ability to craft entire road trip itineraries in just a few clicks. These updates represent Roadtrippers' dedication to continuous improvement, ensuring the app not only meets but exceeds the needs of modern road trip travelers and RVers.

With Autopilot Remix and the new waypoint feature, Roadtrippers is making trip planning faster, smarter, and more aligned with what users love most about road trips: the thrill of discovery.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Roadtrippers has helped millions of users plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering more than 42 billion miles.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

