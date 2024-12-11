AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Aventador announces the signing of a strategic Investment Contract with OOH MY AD!

Aventador announces the signing of a strategic

Investment Contract with OOH MY AD!

Paris, December 11, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, announces the signing of a strategic investment protocol marking a key step in its 2024 roadmap. This protocol formalizes the acquisition of 80% of the shares of the AdTech company GROUPE COM'UNIQUE - CRISTAL, specializing in innovative solutions in "Outdoor" media (OOH) and data.

An acquisition at the heart of Aventador's transformation strategy

In line with its new strategy announced in June 2024, Aventador aims to build a portfolio of profitable and growing companies. This transaction includes a contribution of 51% of the target company's shares, remunerated by issuing Aventador shares, as well as the purchase of 29% of additional shares for a maximum cash amount of €2.9 million. The valuation will be confirmed by a statutory auditor of contributions in Commercial Court of Lyon.

The target company, founded in 2005, is an innovative player in OOH ("Out Of Home") advertising and stands out for its digital platform for real-time audience measurement and analysis, integrating Big Data and Smart Data. This tool allows for precise targeting and unprecedented optimization of advertising campaigns. Com'Unique forecasts a turnover of 3.6 million euros in 2025 and an EBITDA of 313 000 euros. Aventador will be remunerated by a royalty of 8% of the EBITDA paid twice a year.

Aligned objectives to maximize value creation

This acquisition reflects Aventador's commitment to generating value for its shareholders through synergies in portfolio companies and sector diversification. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of Aventador, said: "This first transaction, although of modest size, illustrates our strategic vision. This company has signed major contracts with large clients and we will support its development, particularly through acquisitions."

Guillaume Guttin, Chairman and CEO of Com'Unique-Cristal, said: "This year we have signed several contracts, notably with the tobacconists federation, for whom we will install up to 6,000 interactive window screens in the coming years."

Details and next steps

The signed investment protocol is based on several conditions precedent, in particular favorable due diligence, confirmation of the valuation by the auditor of contributions, and approval of the transaction by the general meetings of the two companies.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

