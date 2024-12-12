Sifted Launches SiftedAI

Sifted has launched its third-generation Logistics Intelligence platform, SiftedAI.

Unlike traditional consultants or auditing platforms, SiftedAI monitors every aspect of parcel spending - tracking billing errors, network and package optimization opportunities, self-inflicted surcharges, etc. - to find ongoing opportunities for savings.

The platform identifies why shippers are overspending, alerts them when and how to take action, and ensures their operations stay optimized.

"SiftedAI is a major step forward, and the most proactive Logistics Intelligence platform available in the market," says Shawn McCarrick, chief executive officer. "Our past version was powerful but required users to log in to find insights. SiftedAI takes this a step further by monitoring their shipping profile for them, and alerting them as necessary."

SiftedAI is now available for any new and existing Sifted clients. Shippers can schedule a free, personalized demo at https://sifted.com/request-a-demo/.

Evolution of Logistics Intelligence:

Innovation is at Sifted's core. The company is hyper-focused on creating solutions to meet shippers' ever-growing list of challenges. SiftedAI is the result of this innovation and is the industry's first third-generation Logistics Intelligence platform.

Sifted, then VeriShip, introduced the first parcel auditing platform in 2009, which focused on sharing audit savings with clients and providing basic data visualization.

The second, titled simply "Logistics Intelligence," pioneered its namesake software category in 2021 by introducing future-scenario modeling features. Still, clients had to come to the platform to search for savings opportunities within the insights it provided.

Now, the third generation is designed to identify savings for clients, alerting and advising them on a path towards $0 of overspending.

Meeting shippers' needs:

Parcel volumes have grown exponentially in recent decades, becoming a crucial piece to the success of organizations across industries. Naturally, a search for solutions to better manage and optimize parcel operations has followed.

"When something becomes critical for a business's success, applying technology to manage it more effectively is a natural evolution," says McCarrick. "The first thing you do is throw people at the problem, and the next step is to automate those processes."

Logistics Intelligence solutions have evolved beyond parcel spend management. While cost optimization remains a core function, shippers now use these tools to improve client experience and improve sustainability through features like network and package optimization.

Shipper-centric personalization:

Every shipper is unique, and personalization is at the forefront of SiftedAI.

"We've set out to give shippers the platform they want, and that isn't the same for everybody. Reports can be tailored to show a user what they're most interested in, and they can choose what proactive alerts they want to receive," says McCarrick.

Powerful privacy was central to the development of SiftedAI. A shipper's data is an asset that only belongs to them.

About Sifted

For nearly 20 years, Sifted has been the leader in parcel spend management, setting the standard with our cutting-edge Logistics Intelligence technology. The latest evolution, SiftedAI, uses artificial intelligence to monitor shipping spend and performance, delivering personalized recommendations. Unlike traditional consulting models, SiftedAI continuously scans for anomalies and alerts shippers when action is needed, turning logistics from a costly administrative burden into a competitive advantage. By automating manual tasks and providing real-time insights, Sifted helps keep businesses' parcel operations optimized and running smoothly. Discover more at Sifted.com.

