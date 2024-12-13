Cadence Design Systems: The Cadence Abilities Group Sparks Belonging at Work and in the Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems

Cadence employees meet with Special Olympics Northern California athletes (front and left of center, in red).

December has a unique quality that inspires togetherness, positive reflection, and a sense of renewal in the year to come. People from around the world celebrate meaningful traditions and important holidays, including International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Established on December 3, 1992, the United Nations dedicated this day to ensuring the recognition of the neurodivergent and disabled communities, destigmatizing different levels of ability, and reminding us that everyone should be treated with respect. At Cadence, we are proud to honor this holiday globally and to support our Abilities Inclusion Group, which provides space for employees who have a disability and/or are neurodivergent and their allies.

We recently recognized International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a special guest speaker, Melissa Stockwell, whose story of perseverance reminds us that nothing is out of reach. After surviving a roadside blast while deployed in Iraq, which resulted in the loss of one of her legs, Melissa became a four-time Paralympian and most recently competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Since her recovery, she has also founded the non-profit Dare2tri and published her memoir The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion in 2020. By teaming up with the Veterans Inclusion Group to host this intersectional event, employees in the audience had the opportunity to connect with new colleagues, exemplifying Cadence's One Team culture.

Further, along with the Cadence Giving Foundation, the Abilities Inclusion Group has worked to advance the sense of belonging in the community by partnering with Special Olympics Northern California to support athletic training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. In September, Cadence welcomed two Special Olympics NorCal athletes to our San Jose Headquarters for employees to learn about their experiences in the program and how being involved has impacted their everyday lives. Hearing directly from the athletes left a lasting impression as we discovered the organization's significance goes beyond competition, as it provides a catalyst for friendship and lowers barriers to sports and fitness.

In November, Christina Jamerson, Abilities Inclusion Group Lead and Demand Gen Director, joined a panel with fellow inclusion leads David Sallard and Johnathan Edmonds to discuss the strength of Cadence's inclusive workplace, how to accelerate allyship, and how she plans to propel the group in 2025. Christina said, "I'm really excited to continue growing with the group in 2025. One of my goals is to help communicate the wonderful benefits we have at Cadence to our members, in a safe space, so that they can have a greater understanding of what is available."

Members of the Abilities Inclusion Group also helped drive engagement by speaking about the intangible benefits of joining the group during resource fairs on campus. These events generate excitement around our employee resource groups (ERGs), allowing people from various business groups to interact, discover how Cadence fosters community, and learn how they can contribute.

Learn more about Cadence's Inclusion Groups, diverse culture, and commitment to belonging.

