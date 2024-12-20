Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surprises Guaranteed: Bybit Card Dishes Out Rewards in Holiday Giveaway

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be extending the festive fun with lavish virtual gifts for Bybit Card holders. From Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, with every swipe of their Bybit Card, users may get a chance to unwrap mystery gift boxes, including 1,000 in USDT and other exciting airdrops from DOGE to BTC-all rewards, no catches.

For each 100 USDT spent in eligible purchases with the Bybit Card, users will receive a lucky draw ticket to redeem a gift box on Bybit. Each gift box promises a crypto reward-from Christmas baubles in DOGE, SOL, ETH, XRP and BTC airdrops, all the way up to the grand prize of 1,000 in USDT. Registration is required and the special Holiday Giveaway ends at the end of Jan. 2025.

For users looking for a convenient way to utilize their crypto assets for daily spendings and debit payments, it is not too late to apply for the Bybit Card. The application and verification process takes minutes, and a virtual card will be issued as soon as the card is approved, enabling seamless digital payment on Apple and Android devices in applicable regions.

"The Bybit Card takes the hassle out of crypto off-ramp for regular users and weaves rewards and benefits into daily spendings. On top of regular cashbacks, we are introducing extra perks as our token of thanks to wrap up an eventful year in crypto," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

The Bybit Card made expansive global footprints 2024 as crypto adoption continues to rise in the past year. Trusted and frictionless crypto payment solutions are in demand in various parts of the world, and Bybit is one of the natural habitats of crypto native consumers. Spanning from Buenos Aires to Amsterdam, the Bybit Card community is growing and so are the perks:

  • Up to 10% cashback in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases
  • Zero fees for instant virtual card issuance
  • Zero annual or hidden fees
  • Up to 8% APY

Enjoy this festive season in all its splendor. Eligible Bybit Card holders from all regions are welcome; terms and conditions apply: Bybit Card Holiday Giveaway: Swipe, Spend & Sparkle!

Surprises Guaranteed: Bybit Card Dishes Out Rewards in Holiday Giveaway

Bybit / TheCryptoArk theBybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586035/Surprises_Guaranteed_Bybit_Card_Dishes_Out_Rewards_Holiday_Giveaway.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surprises-guaranteed-bybit-card-dishes-out-rewards-in-holiday-giveaway-302337260.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.