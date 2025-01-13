



ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Jan 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Switzerland is set to host the highly anticipated Swiss WEB3FEST Winter Edition 2025, an unparalleled event series on innovation, investments and collaboration within the WEB3 ecosystem. Organized by Inacta Ventures, the event will unfold across iconic Swiss locations: Zug, Zurich, St. Moritz, and Davos, from January 13 to January 24, 2025.Proudly titled in partnership with BitcoinOS, this event series promises to unite global leaders, investors, startups, and enthusiasts under one mission: unlocking the transformative potential of WEB3 technologies. Bitcoin is evolving beyond digital gold to become the foundation of a new economy. Innovations like those from BitcoinOS enable fast transactions, smart contracts, and decentralized applications, positioning Bitcoin as a key driver of the WEB3 revolution.What is the WEB3FEST?WEB3FEST is a global conference series focused on technology and innovation in AI, Blockchain and Sustainability. It serves as a vibrant hub where companies across the value chain - from agile startups to international corporations - converge to share ideas, build networks, and shape the future of the industry.The Swiss WEB3FEST Winter Edition is taking place across Zug, Zurich, St. Moritz, and Davos during the World Economic Forum. It is designed to explore specific topics each day, connect the thriving Crypto Valley and Crypto Oasis ecosystems, and bridge diverse regions through meaningful collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, pioneers, and visionaries in the blockchain space, fostering an environment of innovation and networking. Now in its 5th edition and the 2nd Winter Edition, WEB3FEST continues to be an important cornerstone for those looking to connect with global stakeholders, investors, and innovators in the world of Web3.At the heart of this transformative event is BitcoinOS, whose groundbreaking advancements in Bitcoin technology redefine possibilities in Blockchain. Participating organizations such as aeternity Foundation, The Hashgraph Association, DFINITY Foundation / Internet Computer, Solana Foundation, Ledger, and Multibank.io add to the event's relevance, reflecting its global influence and comprehensive approach to WEB3 innovation.The investor events are co-created with Ordway Selections, a private investment office from Switzerland, to connect the participating early-stage investors, VCs and private equity institutions with outstanding investment opportunities.Event HighlightsJanuary 13, 2025Kick-Off Night - Launch Swiss WEB3FEST with a dynamic networking evening at SHED Zug.January 14, 2025The Green Block Talks - Explore sustainability in AI and WEB3 at Trust Square, Zurich.January 15, 2025Crypto Valley Afterwork - Engage with innovators over cocktails at SHED Zug.BitcoinOS Investor Dinner - Discover BitcoinOS's vision and connect with top blockchain investors at SHED Zug.January 16, 2025Crypto Valley Afterwork - Enjoy informal networking at Pavarotti Wine Bar, St. Moritz.January 17, 2025WEB3 Talks - Gain insights from thought leaders at the Kempinski Hotel, St. Moritz.WEB3 Investor Dinner - Celebrate Crypto Valley with an exclusive show & dining experience at Billionaires Restaurant, St. Moritz.January 18, 2025WEB3 Investor Circle - Network in the serene mountain setting of El Paradiso, St. Moritz.January 21, 2025WEB3 Investor Circle - Connect with investors during a private dinner in Davos.January 22, 2025WEB3 Talks - Dive into blockchain insights and future trends at the House of Trust, Davos.OnlyFriends Party - Connect with WEB3 leaders in a lively, exclusive setting also at the House of Trust.January 24, 2025Shark Island - Witness groundbreaking startup pitches in a live treasure hunt at SHED Zug.Recap Night - Reflect on the festival's highlights during the concluding night at SHED Zug.Powered by BitcoinOSAs the title partner, BitcoinOS is revolutionizing Bitcoin by bringing fast, secure transactions, smart contracts, and modern applications to the world's most trusted blockchain. Their pioneering work includes the first verification of a zK proof on Bitcoin and numerous high-profile integrations with platforms like Cardano, Merlin, and BSquared. BitcoinOS's innovations position it as a cornerstone of the WEB3 revolution and a driving force behind the success of WEB3FEST.BitcoinOS's vision aligns perfectly with WEB3FEST's goal of fostering innovation and creating impactful connections across the blockchain ecosystem. By showcasing Bitcoin's expanded capabilities, BitcoinOS emphasizes its role in shaping the next chapter of WEB3 development.About the OrganizersInacta VenturesAt the helm of the WEB3 revolution, Inacta Ventures builds ecosystems, ventures, and smart capital strategies. With operations in the thriving Crypto Valley in Switzerland and the Crypto Oasis in the UAE, Inacta empowers over 100 portfolio companies and enterprises to scale groundbreaking WEB3 solutions.Ordway SelectionsOrdway Selections, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is a private investment firm dedicated to seeding innovation and financing growth. Leveraging our extensive industry network, they adopt a collaborative approach, striving to co-invest with partners who share their values and vision for transforming global critical systems.RegistrationReserve your spot now and join the world's brightest minds to shape the future of WEB3: Register Here (https://lu.ma/web3fest)For more details, visit: web3fest.chContact:Fabio SchlafHead of Ecosystem DevelopmentInacta Ventures and Crypto Oasisfabio@cryptooasis.ae