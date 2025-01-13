PQ (www.pqcorp.com), a leading global producer of silicates, silicas and derivative products, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the specialty silicate business of the Sibelco Group currently operated in the Lödöse plant in Sweden.

"PQ is pleased to complete this transaction with Sibelco and we are excited to begin offering our products and service to new customers in the region," said Al Beninati, CEO of PQ. "Our robust European network and expertise in specialty silicates will enable our new customers to achieve growth across the Nordics."

About PQ

With headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania PQ is a leading global provider of silicates, silicas and derivative products. PQ's products are found in a wide variety of industries and many aspects of everyday life, from decorative paints to green cement, from clean drinking water to green tires and from toothpaste to aiding in the production of biofuels and beer. Supported by 1,500 employees across 30 facilities in 13 countries, PQ serves more than 900 customers around the world.

Through its global network of 30 facilities, PQ provides best-in-class product offerings that support a broad range of end uses including silica and chemical manufacturing; paints and coatings; purification, construction and drilling; and personal care, nutrition, and food and beverage.

About Sibelco

Sibelco is a global leader in material solutions. Sibelco mines, processes and sells specialty industrial minerals in particular high purity quartz, silica, clays, feldspathics and olivine and is a leader in glass recycling. Sibelco's solutions promote the progress of modern life and serve industries as diverse as glass, ceramics, construction, coatings, polymers, water purification and others. The Sibelco Group has production facilities in more than 30 countries and a team of some 5,000 people. Learn more at www.sibelco.com

