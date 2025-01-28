Gaming Sales Near Pandemic-High Levels;
Company Raises FY 2025 Outlook
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025.
- Sales were $1.34 billion, up 7 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- GAAP gross margin was 42.9 percent, up 90 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.2 percent, up 90 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income was $235 million, up 6 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $266 million, up 7 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.32, down 15 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.59, up 4 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations was $371 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.5 billion.
- The Company returned $200 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases.
"We're excited to deliver strong, profitable growth once again, in our biggest quarter of the year," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Our growth was driven by our strategic priorities. We delivered superior innovation. Gaming sales were near pandemic-high levels, thanks to an outstanding set of innovations launched ahead of the holidays. We delivered near record sales in our premium Pro Gaming and MX portfolios. Logitech for Business made excellent progress. And our teams fielded effective marketing campaigns and excellent holiday retail execution to drive broad-based geographic progress."
"Q3 marks another disciplined quarter," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "Thanks to our strong operational performance, we again delivered year-over-year expansion of gross margin. While we expect fourth quarter currency headwinds, the strong demand in the third quarter and the continued promotional and operational discipline of our teams give us confidence about the trajectory of our business, and we are increasing our full-year outlook."
Outlook
Logitech raised its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:
Previous FY25 outlook
New FY25 outlook
Sales
$4.39 $4.47 billion
$4.54 $4.57 billion
Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year)
2% 4%
5.4% 6.4%
Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year)
2% 4%
6.2% 7.1%
Non-GAAP operating income
$720 $750 million
$755 $770 million
Non-GAAP op. inc. growth (year over year)
3% 7%
8% 10%
Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2025 non-GAAP operating income outlook.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
1,340,294
1,255,473
3,544,545
3,286,980
Cost of goods sold
763,403
726,252
2,010,411
1,937,367
Amortization of intangible assets
2,450
2,441
7,344
8,569
Gross profit
574,441
526,780
1,526,790
1,341,044
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
217,048
189,175
615,816
544,716
Research and development
77,973
72,704
229,485
211,822
General and administrative
42,117
39,711
123,748
116,546
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,637
2,276
8,065
8,279
Restructuring charges, net
110
839
725
2,562
Total operating expenses
339,885
304,705
977,839
883,925
Operating income
234,556
222,075
548,951
457,119
Interest income
12,176
12,826
42,603
34,508
Other income (expense), net
(1,524
189
(2,889
(13,827
Income before income taxes
245,208
235,090
588,665
477,800
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
45,061
(9,594
101,202
33,272
Net income
200,147
244,684
487,463
444,528
Net income per share:
Basic
1.33
1.57
3.20
2.82
Diluted
1.32
1.55
3.18
2.80
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
150,647
155,933
152,127
157,568
Diluted
151,895
157,440
153,506
158,843
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
December 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2024
2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,502,832
1,520,842
Accounts receivable, net
648,230
541,715
Inventories
483,569
422,513
Other current assets
139,523
146,270
Total current assets
2,774,154
2,631,340
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
109,547
116,589
Goodwill
461,183
461,978
Other intangible assets, net
29,161
44,603
Other assets
357,515
350,194
Total assets
3,731,560
3,604,704
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
578,951
448,627
Accrued and other current liabilities
715,267
637,262
Total current liabilities
1,294,218
1,085,889
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
129,497
112,572
Other non-current liabilities
205,027
172,590
Total liabilities
1,628,742
1,371,051
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value
Issued shares: 168,994 and 173,106 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively
29,432
30,148
Additional paid-in capital
95,162
63,524
Shares in treasury, at cost 19,555 and 19,243 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively
(1,381,949
(1,351,336
Retained earnings
3,494,495
3,602,519
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(134,322
(111,202
Total shareholders' equity
2,102,818
2,233,653
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,731,560
3,604,704
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
200,147
244,684
487,463
444,528
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
15,075
14,739
44,178
48,874
Amortization of intangible assets
5,087
5,074
15,258
16,583
Loss on investments
119
604
1,718
12,213
Share-based compensation expense
26,193
20,613
76,067
64,192
Deferred income taxes
2,163
(20,623
18,652
(9,515
Other
73
236
130
336
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(46,366
(11,424
(127,934
(46,786
Inventories
26,353
91,600
(67,554
237,969
Other assets
7,175
(8,301
9,416
3,698
Accounts payable
28,472
32,361
136,848
120,383
Accrued and other liabilities
106,379
73,389
118,659
13,536
Net cash provided by operating activities
370,870
442,952
712,901
906,011
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(14,227
(10,854
(43,340
(45,585
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(14,138
Purchases of deferred compensation investments
(2,202
(5,345
(5,802
(7,893
Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments
2,659
5,571
4,958
8,193
Other investing activities
(261
(50
(1,173
(406
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,031
(10,678
(45,357
(59,829
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(207,853
(182,305
Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(1,245
(5,002
Purchases of registered shares
(200,137
(187,834
(463,322
(376,775
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
20,235
15,319
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(1,008
(2,372
(22,251
(28,596
Other financing activities
(1,663
(1,116
Net cash used in financing activities
(201,145
(190,206
(676,099
(578,475
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(16,138
6,678
(9,455
(4,080
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
139,556
248,746
(18,010
263,627
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
1,363,276
1,163,904
1,520,842
1,149,023
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
1,502,832
1,412,650
1,502,832
1,412,650
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
NET SALES
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net sales by product category:
Gaming (1)
466,715
409,043
14
1,076,660
957,576
12
Keyboards Combos
236,748
229,432
3
662,017
605,201
9
Pointing Devices
217,045
206,180
5
602,927
572,310
5
Video Collaboration
176,053
169,522
4
482,755
461,257
5
Webcams
84,419
85,851
(2
237,572
249,273
(5
Tablet Accessories
77,433
64,239
21
241,586
198,252
22
Headsets
45,886
41,762
10
137,038
123,023
11
Other (2)
35,995
49,444
(27
103,990
120,088
(13
Total Net Sales
1,340,294
1,255,473
7
3,544,545
3,286,980
8
(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross profit GAAP
574,441
526,780
1,526,790
1,341,044
Share-based compensation expense
2,173
2,189
8,673
6,066
Amortization of intangible assets
2,450
2,441
7,344
8,569
Gross profit Non-GAAP
579,064
531,410
1,542,807
1,355,679
Gross margin GAAP
42.9
42.0
43.1
40.8
Gross margin Non-GAAP
43.2
42.3
43.5
41.2
Operating expenses GAAP
339,885
304,705
977,839
883,925
Less: Share-based compensation expense
24,020
18,424
67,394
58,126
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,637
2,276
8,065
8,279
Less: Restructuring charges, net
110
839
725
2,562
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
313,118
283,166
901,655
814,958
% of net sales GAAP
25.4
24.3
27.6
26.9
% of net sales Non-GAAP
23.4
22.6
25.4
24.8
Operating income GAAP
234,556
222,075
548,951
457,119
Share-based compensation expense
26,193
20,613
76,067
64,192
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,087
4,717
15,409
16,848
Restructuring charges, net
110
839
725
2,562
Operating income Non-GAAP
265,946
248,244
641,152
540,721
% of net sales GAAP
17.5
17.7
15.5
13.9
% of net sales Non-GAAP
19.8
19.8
18.1
16.5
Net income GAAP
200,147
244,684
487,463
444,528
Share-based compensation expense
26,193
20,613
76,067
64,192
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,087
4,717
15,409
16,848
Restructuring charges, net
110
839
725
2,562
Loss on investments
119
604
1,718
12,213
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
9,834
(29,963
18,820
(22,033
Net income Non-GAAP
241,490
241,494
600,202
518,310
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
1.32
1.55
3.18
2.80
Diluted Non-GAAP
1.59
1.53
3.91
3.26
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP
151,895
157,440
153,506
158,843
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2024
2023
2024
2023
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
2,173
2,189
8,673
6,066
Marketing and selling
11,813
8,878
34,133
28,623
Research and development
5,043
4,421
15,849
13,568
General and administrative
7,164
5,125
17,412
15,935
Total share-based compensation expense
26,193
20,613
76,067
64,192
Income tax benefit
(4,523
(3,391
(16,901
(11,257
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
21,670
17,222
59,166
52,935
*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans, and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items. For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, non-GAAP income tax adjustment included the tax benefit from a remeasurement of the tax basis of goodwill under the Swiss Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing ("TRAF") during the three months ended December 31, 2023.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
