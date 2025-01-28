Gaming Sales Near Pandemic-High Levels;

Company Raises FY 2025 Outlook

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025.

Sales were $1.34 billion, up 7 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 of the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 42.9 percent, up 90 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.2 percent, up 90 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $235 million, up 6 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $266 million, up 7 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.32, down 15 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.59, up 4 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $371 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.5 billion.

The Company returned $200 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

"We're excited to deliver strong, profitable growth once again, in our biggest quarter of the year," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Our growth was driven by our strategic priorities. We delivered superior innovation. Gaming sales were near pandemic-high levels, thanks to an outstanding set of innovations launched ahead of the holidays. We delivered near record sales in our premium Pro Gaming and MX portfolios. Logitech for Business made excellent progress. And our teams fielded effective marketing campaigns and excellent holiday retail execution to drive broad-based geographic progress."

"Q3 marks another disciplined quarter," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "Thanks to our strong operational performance, we again delivered year-over-year expansion of gross margin. While we expect fourth quarter currency headwinds, the strong demand in the third quarter and the continued promotional and operational discipline of our teams give us confidence about the trajectory of our business, and we are increasing our full-year outlook."

Outlook

Logitech raised its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

Previous FY25 outlook New FY25 outlook Sales $4.39 $4.47 billion $4.54 $4.57 billion Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 2% 4% 5.4% 6.4% Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year) 2% 4% 6.2% 7.1% Non-GAAP operating income $720 $750 million $755 $770 million Non-GAAP op. inc. growth (year over year) 3% 7% 8% 10%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 1,340,294 1,255,473 3,544,545 3,286,980 Cost of goods sold 763,403 726,252 2,010,411 1,937,367 Amortization of intangible assets 2,450 2,441 7,344 8,569 Gross profit 574,441 526,780 1,526,790 1,341,044 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 217,048 189,175 615,816 544,716 Research and development 77,973 72,704 229,485 211,822 General and administrative 42,117 39,711 123,748 116,546 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,637 2,276 8,065 8,279 Restructuring charges, net 110 839 725 2,562 Total operating expenses 339,885 304,705 977,839 883,925 Operating income 234,556 222,075 548,951 457,119 Interest income 12,176 12,826 42,603 34,508 Other income (expense), net (1,524 189 (2,889 (13,827 Income before income taxes 245,208 235,090 588,665 477,800 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 45,061 (9,594 101,202 33,272 Net income 200,147 244,684 487,463 444,528 Net income per share: Basic 1.33 1.57 3.20 2.82 Diluted 1.32 1.55 3.18 2.80 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 150,647 155,933 152,127 157,568 Diluted 151,895 157,440 153,506 158,843

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited December 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2024 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,502,832 1,520,842 Accounts receivable, net 648,230 541,715 Inventories 483,569 422,513 Other current assets 139,523 146,270 Total current assets 2,774,154 2,631,340 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 109,547 116,589 Goodwill 461,183 461,978 Other intangible assets, net 29,161 44,603 Other assets 357,515 350,194 Total assets 3,731,560 3,604,704 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 578,951 448,627 Accrued and other current liabilities 715,267 637,262 Total current liabilities 1,294,218 1,085,889 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 129,497 112,572 Other non-current liabilities 205,027 172,590 Total liabilities 1,628,742 1,371,051 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value Issued shares: 168,994 and 173,106 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 29,432 30,148 Additional paid-in capital 95,162 63,524 Shares in treasury, at cost 19,555 and 19,243 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively (1,381,949 (1,351,336 Retained earnings 3,494,495 3,602,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (134,322 (111,202 Total shareholders' equity 2,102,818 2,233,653 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,731,560 3,604,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 200,147 244,684 487,463 444,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 15,075 14,739 44,178 48,874 Amortization of intangible assets 5,087 5,074 15,258 16,583 Loss on investments 119 604 1,718 12,213 Share-based compensation expense 26,193 20,613 76,067 64,192 Deferred income taxes 2,163 (20,623 18,652 (9,515 Other 73 236 130 336 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (46,366 (11,424 (127,934 (46,786 Inventories 26,353 91,600 (67,554 237,969 Other assets 7,175 (8,301 9,416 3,698 Accounts payable 28,472 32,361 136,848 120,383 Accrued and other liabilities 106,379 73,389 118,659 13,536 Net cash provided by operating activities 370,870 442,952 712,901 906,011 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,227 (10,854 (43,340 (45,585 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,138 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (2,202 (5,345 (5,802 (7,893 Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 2,659 5,571 4,958 8,193 Other investing activities (261 (50 (1,173 (406 Net cash used in investing activities (14,031 (10,678 (45,357 (59,829 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (207,853 (182,305 Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,245 (5,002 Purchases of registered shares (200,137 (187,834 (463,322 (376,775 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 20,235 15,319 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,008 (2,372 (22,251 (28,596 Other financing activities (1,663 (1,116 Net cash used in financing activities (201,145 (190,206 (676,099 (578,475 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16,138 6,678 (9,455 (4,080 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 139,556 248,746 (18,010 263,627 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,363,276 1,163,904 1,520,842 1,149,023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,502,832 1,412,650 1,502,832 1,412,650

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, NET SALES 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (1) 466,715 409,043 14 1,076,660 957,576 12 Keyboards Combos 236,748 229,432 3 662,017 605,201 9 Pointing Devices 217,045 206,180 5 602,927 572,310 5 Video Collaboration 176,053 169,522 4 482,755 461,257 5 Webcams 84,419 85,851 (2 237,572 249,273 (5 Tablet Accessories 77,433 64,239 21 241,586 198,252 22 Headsets 45,886 41,762 10 137,038 123,023 11 Other (2) 35,995 49,444 (27 103,990 120,088 (13 Total Net Sales 1,340,294 1,255,473 7 3,544,545 3,286,980 8 (1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit GAAP 574,441 526,780 1,526,790 1,341,044 Share-based compensation expense 2,173 2,189 8,673 6,066 Amortization of intangible assets 2,450 2,441 7,344 8,569 Gross profit Non-GAAP 579,064 531,410 1,542,807 1,355,679 Gross margin GAAP 42.9 42.0 43.1 40.8 Gross margin Non-GAAP 43.2 42.3 43.5 41.2 Operating expenses GAAP 339,885 304,705 977,839 883,925 Less: Share-based compensation expense 24,020 18,424 67,394 58,126 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,637 2,276 8,065 8,279 Less: Restructuring charges, net 110 839 725 2,562 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 313,118 283,166 901,655 814,958 % of net sales GAAP 25.4 24.3 27.6 26.9 % of net sales Non-GAAP 23.4 22.6 25.4 24.8 Operating income GAAP 234,556 222,075 548,951 457,119 Share-based compensation expense 26,193 20,613 76,067 64,192 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,087 4,717 15,409 16,848 Restructuring charges, net 110 839 725 2,562 Operating income Non-GAAP 265,946 248,244 641,152 540,721 % of net sales GAAP 17.5 17.7 15.5 13.9 % of net sales Non-GAAP 19.8 19.8 18.1 16.5 Net income GAAP 200,147 244,684 487,463 444,528 Share-based compensation expense 26,193 20,613 76,067 64,192 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,087 4,717 15,409 16,848 Restructuring charges, net 110 839 725 2,562 Loss on investments 119 604 1,718 12,213 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 9,834 (29,963 18,820 (22,033 Net income Non-GAAP 241,490 241,494 600,202 518,310 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 1.32 1.55 3.18 2.80 Diluted Non-GAAP 1.59 1.53 3.91 3.26 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP 151,895 157,440 153,506 158,843

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2024 2023 2024 2023 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 2,173 2,189 8,673 6,066 Marketing and selling 11,813 8,878 34,133 28,623 Research and development 5,043 4,421 15,849 13,568 General and administrative 7,164 5,125 17,412 15,935 Total share-based compensation expense 26,193 20,613 76,067 64,192 Income tax benefit (4,523 (3,391 (16,901 (11,257 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 21,670 17,222 59,166 52,935

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans, and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items. For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, non-GAAP income tax adjustment included the tax benefit from a remeasurement of the tax basis of goodwill under the Swiss Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing ("TRAF") during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

