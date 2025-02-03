Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Successful Completion: The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project in Taiwan is now fully operational



• Yunlin OWF fully operational and running at design capacity of 640 MW

• Enough clean energy to power over 600,000 Taiwanese homes annually

• Major step for Taiwan's offshore wind farm and renewable energy sectors Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) and its partners in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. (Yunneng) are pleased to announce a major milestone: The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) is now fully operational and producing clean energy at its design capacity of 640 MW. All 80 wind turbine generators (WTGs) have been successfully installed and are producing electricity, powering Taiwanese homes and businesses. This achievement marks a major step forward in Taiwan's offshore wind farm and renewable energy sectors, contributing to the country's transition to a sustainable energy future. Yunneng, a joint venture between Skyborn, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company (EGCO Group), and Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz), is responsible for the construction and operation of the Yunlin OWF. As one of Taiwan's largest offshore wind farms, the 640 MW Yunlin OWF generates enough clean energy to power over 600,000 Taiwanese homes annually. With a capacity of 2,400 Gigawatt hours (GWh), and meeting 90% of Yunlin County's non-industrial electricity needs, the Yunlin OWF will also reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1,200,000 tons per year. The development and construction was led by Skyborn, with the support of its partners. Following the commercial operations date (COD), which is envisaged for June 2025, TotalEnergies will take the lead of the technical operations management, whilst Skyborn will continue to lead all other management services. "I'm proud to see the 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm now generating at full capacity. This project is a testament to our commitment to creating lasting value for our partners and society and delivering on our promises. We promised to deliver it, and we've done just that. I'd like to extend a special thanks to the Taiwanese government for their unwavering support throughout this project," said Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn. "We are pleased with the completion of the Yunlin offshore wind farm, which is now producing at its planned capacity. The 640 MW project, realized together with our partners, will help Taiwan reach its 2025 target of 5.7 GW of offshore wind power. This achievement, which contributes to the growth of free cash flow from our electricity business, marks a new step towards TotalEnergies' goal of exceeding 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030," said Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies. "We are delighted that the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm has successfully commenced its commercial operations with a total capacity of 640 MW, as the first offshore wind project in our power portfolio. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of all relevant parties with efficient construction planning and project management capabilities. We especially thank the Taiwanese government for their continuous support in all aspects of the project. The achievement also fulfils EGCO Group's business strategy that addresses sustainable growth across all dimensions by balancing business opportunities, profitability, and our low-carbon organizational targets," said Dr. Jiraporn Sirikum, President of EGCO Group. "We are honoured to see the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm commence its operations, as our first offshore wind project. This achievement is in line with our strong commitment to create "value for society" for developing local economies and environmental conservation. We extend our deepest gratitude to our valued partners, senior lenders, EPC contractors and all stakeholders, which have been crucial in making this project a reality," said Takefumi Nishikawa, Executive Officer, COO of Energy Solutions & Healthcare Division at Sojitz. The Yunlin OWF is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 km off the west coast of Taiwan, at water depths from 7 up to 35 m. The 82 km² project area comprises 80 WTGs, whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County. Electricity from the project is provided to Taiwan Power Company (TPC) under two 20-year power purchase agreements. The project is backed by a strong financial consortium established in 2019, including Taiwanese and international banks alongside export credit agencies.

Shareholders of Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. About Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn)

Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of Blackrock. About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations. As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By the end of 2024, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity reached over 24 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. TotalEnergies' portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of more than 18 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed. These projects are in the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney and Erebus), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin and Haiding 2), France (Eolmed), the United States (Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay), in the Netherlands (OranjeWind), in Germany (Nordsee Energies 1 & 2, Ostsee Energies, N-9.1 and N-9.2). About Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group)

EGCO Group is the first Independent Power Producer in Thailand. EGCO Group presently has a total equity capacity of 7,019 MWe in operation and under construction. Total equity capacity from renewable energy is 1,463 MWe (equivalent to 21% of the total portfolio). The RE portfolio includes biomass, hydropower, solar power, onshore and offshore wind power, fuel cells, and battery storage. EGCO Group's facilities are located in 8 countries, namely Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and USA. In addition, EGCO Group has also 11 other energy-related businesses including the fuel and infrastructure business group and the customer solution and startup business group. EGCO Group has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years (2020-2023) and aims to achieve Net Zero goal by 2050. Learn more about EGCO Group through our website at www.egco.com About Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz)

Sojitz is a major investment and trading firm in Japan developing wide range of businesses globally, including manufacturing, selling, importing, and exporting a variety of products, in addition to providing services and investing in approximately 50 countries around the world through approximately 440 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies located in Japan and overseas. Sojitz was formed out the union of Nichimen and Nissho Iwai Corp. both with long world-wide investment histories of more than 160 years, Sojitz is a publicly listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Contact for Journalists:

Lars Muck

Project Director - Yunlin OWF

l.muck@skybornrenewables.com

+49 (173) 6273830 This press release and press photos are available at

https://www.skybornrenewables.com/articles/newsroom/yunlin_owf_fully_operational

For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



