Partnership streamlines ordering process reduces lead times to support TriLink's European customer projects from start to finish

TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink®), a Maravai® LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has partnered with, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, to expand availability of its innovative nucleic acid products to customers across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This distribution partnership is expected to improve the ordering process and offer shorter lead times for European customers -- increasing access to TriLink's novel nucleic acid technologies.

With over 25 years of experience in nucleic acid product development and manufacturing, TriLink is an established industry leader focused on advancing mRNA-based therapeutic innovations. Through the agreement, TriLink's products will now be more widely available in EMEA, including its CleanCap® cap analogs (co-transcriptional mRNA caps), catalog mRNAs, over 150 modified and unmodified nucleotides, and high-performance IVT enzymes like CleanScribe® RNA Polymerase all of which can be adapted for research use only (RUO) or manufactured at GMP-grade. Additionally, TriLink products will be available through VWR's eCommerce platform, MarketSource, in the coming months.

"This partnership marks an important step in expanding access to our cutting-edge nucleic acid technologies across Europe," said Becky Buzzeo, Chief Commercial Officer at TriLink. "By collaborating with a trusted partner like Avantor and leveraging their unmatched distribution network, we can better serve the region's growing demand for innovative solutions and support the advancement of life-changing therapeutic research."

TriLink is dedicated to advancing nucleic acid therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics by providing its customers with high-quality technology and chemistry and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. Its growing portfolio of mRNA capping analogs includes the award-winning CleanCap® M6, mRNA raw materials (nucleotides and other IVT enzymes including wild-type T7 RNA polymerase), advanced scale-up capabilities, and unrivaled expertise in mRNA, oligonucleotide, and enzyme production.

To learn more about TriLink's products and services, visit trilinkbiotech.com

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans. For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

About Avantor

Avantor is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the expectation that the distribution partnership is expected to improve the ordering process and reduce lead times, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like "expect," "estimate," "may," "soon," "nears," "slated," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, operational risks and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

