Agricultural Microbials Market worth $18.75 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural microbials market is estimated at USD 9.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The agricultural microbials market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly farming solutions, rising consumer preference for organic and residue-free produce, and growing awareness of the environmental and health risks associated with synthetic chemicals. Stringent government regulations and policies aimed at reducing pesticide use, such as the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy, are further fueling the adoption of microbial alternatives like biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Additionally, advancements in microbial research and technology, improved product formulations, and the rising need for soil health management are contributing to the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Microbials Market"

150 - Tables

80 - Figure

320 - Pages

The bacteria segment holds the highest market share in the type of segment of the agricultural microbials market.

Bacteria hold the largest market share in the agricultural microbials market due to their versatile applications and proven effectiveness in enhancing crop productivity and soil health. Beneficial bacterial strains, such as Bacillus, Pseudomonas, and Rhizobium, are widely used in biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants to protect crops against pests and diseases, fix atmospheric nitrogen, and improve nutrient uptake. Their ability to thrive in diverse environmental conditions and compatibility with different farming practices has made bacterial products a preferred choice among farmers.

The soil amendment segment holds significant market share by function in agricultural microbials market during the forecasted period.

Soil amendment holds a significant market share in the function segment of the agricultural microbials market due to the growing emphasis on improving soil health and fertility. Microbial-based soil amendments, such as biofertilizers and biostimulants, play a vital role in enhancing nutrient availability, promoting beneficial microbial activity, and improving soil structure. These solutions are increasingly adopted to combat soil degradation, reduce chemical dependency, and support sustainable farming practices.

Based on region, North America holds highest share in the agricultural microbials market.

North America holds the largest market share in the agricultural microbials market, driven by the region's advanced agricultural practices, high adoption of sustainable farming techniques, and strong regulatory support for eco-friendly solutions. US and Canada are at the forefront, with farmers increasingly utilizing microbial-based products such as biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants to enhance crop productivity and reduce reliance on synthetic chemicals. The region's well-established agricultural infrastructure, coupled with significant investments in research and development, has led to the rapid commercialization of innovative microbial solutions. Additionally, rising consumer demand for organic and residue-free produce, along with government initiatives promoting soil health and environmental conservation, has further bolstered the adoption of agricultural microbials in North America, solidifying its leadership in the global market.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), UPL (India), Corteva (US), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), BIONEMA (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C. (US), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), Novonesis Group (Denmark), BioFirst Group (Belgium), and Lallemand Inc (Canada).

