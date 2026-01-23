Agricultural Calcium Market worth $29.62 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural calcium market is projected to grow from USD 23.60 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 29.62 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Agricultural Calcium Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 23.60 billion

USD 23.60 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 29.62 billion

USD 29.62 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 4.6%

Agricultural Calcium Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of this market is driven by a shift toward sustainable & precision agriculture, strengthened by global sustainability mandates for mineral inputs and an increase in quality standards in egg and milk production for the poultry and dairy segments.

By type, the calcium carbonate segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 52.7% in 2025.

By application, the agricultural segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030.

By form, the powder segment is expected to hold a dominant market share.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 40.3% of the agricultural calcium market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133116191

The agricultural calcium market is growing due to changing farm priorities. Farmers are now focusing on soil recovery, pH correction, and preventive livestock nutrition. Intensive farming causes calcium loss and soil acidity, especially in field crops and horticulture. This makes calcium carbonate and agricultural lime essential for soil structure and nutrient uptake. Poultry and dairy farms also depend on feed-grade calcium for bone strength, eggshell quality, milk yield, and feed efficiency. Farmers are choosing clean-label mineral inputs and practical solutions that support sustainable farming. Because calcium is useful in both soil treatment and animal feed, it has become a core input for agriculture. This is driving steady demand across the market.

By region, South America to be fastest-growing market for agricultural calcium during forecast period.

South America is the fastest-growing region in the agricultural calcium market. As per the National Geographic Article, farming is expanding across different climate zones and many crop types. Tropical countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador grow high-value crops such as coffee, cacao, bananas, mangoes, and pineapples. These soils need calcium-based products such as agricultural lime and calcium carbonate for pH correction and soil structure support. In temperate regions like Chile, Argentina, and the Pampas, large farms grow soybeans, corn, wheat, and sugarcane. Continuous cropping reduces soil nutrients, so calcium is used to maintain yield and nutrient balance. The Pampas and southern areas also have major beef and dairy industries. These sectors use feed-grade calcium to support bone strength, milk production, and feed efficiency.

As South America grows its crop exports, livestock production, and agribusiness, calcium has become a mandatory input for soil productivity and animal nutrition. This makes South America the fastest-growing market for agricultural calcium.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133116191

By form, powder segment to hold significant market share during forecast period.

By form, the powder segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Powder is the most commonly used form in both soil and feed applications. Farmers increasingly use powder products because they are easy to apply and mix. Powder calcium sources, such as agricultural lime and calcium carbonate, spread well in fields. This form reacts quickly to improve pH correction and soil structure. In animal feed, powder formats get mixed smoothly into compound feed. This supports consistent dosing and better absorption. Powder production also has lower processing costs compared to granules or liquid forms, making it more affordable for large-scale use. Because of its simple handling, wide availability, and flexible application, the powder form continues to lead the market and is expected to maintain the largest share in the coming years.

By type, natural mineral segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

By type, the natural mineral is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Farmers prefer natural sources because they are clean, low-processed, and cost-efficient. Natural calcium products include Azomite, Kelzyme, and calcium with trace minerals. These materials are often used as natural mineral rock dust and fossil-based calcium that improve soil structure, pH balance, and long-term soil health. They also supply trace elements that support plant growth and nutrient uptake. In animal feed, natural mineral calcium helps improve bone strength, eggshell formation, and milk output. It also supports feed efficiency with limited usage of synthetic additives. Natural minerals fit well with organic and regenerative farming systems, thus increasing their demand, as agriculture moves toward sustainable inputs.

Top Companies in the Agricultural Calcium Market

The report profiles key players such as Yara International (Norway), Omya International AG (Switzerland), Sibelco (US), Carmeuse (Belgium), Coromandel International Ltd. (India), Imerys (France), Saint-Gobain Formula (UK), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Graymont (Canada), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), CALC Group (Poland), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), GLC Minerals, LLC. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Mississippi Lime Company d/b/a MLC (US), AZOMITE Mineral Products, Inc. (US), Jiloca Industrial SA (Spain), Sigma Minerals Ltd. (India), Astrra Chemicals (India), Lhoist (Belgium), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=133116191

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fertilizers Market by Type (Chemical Fertilizers and Biofertilizers), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Feed Additives Market by Livestock, Type (Amino Acids, Probiotics, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Enzymes, Flavors & Sweeteners, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Minerals, and Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agriculture-calcium-companies.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agriculture-calcium.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-calcium-market-worth-29-62-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302668821.html