As previously announced, Kathryn Leaf has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, while Jeff Miller is now Chief Investment Officer. Kathryn and Jeff both joined Pantheon in 2008, and most recently served together as Co-Heads of Investment.

Three new Partners strengthen senior-level expertise in key segments of the business and recognize the contributions of professionals in Pantheon's investment, investor relations, and legal and compliance teams.

Seven promotions to Managing Director strengthen next-generation investment leadership across asset classes and reflect commitment to providing clients with highest levels of service.

Pantheon, a leading provider of specialized global private markets investment solutions, has completed its previously announced leadership transition. Kathryn Leaf, who has played a leading role in the firm's strategic development and led the firm's real assets investment strategies, has become Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Paul Ward, who is now Executive Chairman. Jeff Miller has become Chief Investment Officer, and also serves as Global Head of Private Equity.

Additionally, the firm is pleased to welcome three new members to the firm's partnership through its annual promotions, which recognize the contribution of professionals across all levels and teams to the ongoing growth and success of our business, and to meeting the evolving needs of its clients around the world.

The three new Partner promotions bolster senior leadership across key areas of the business:

Janice Ince is promoted to Partner in Pantheon's Global Infrastructure team, where she focuses on identifying and executing a wide range of infrastructure investments in the US. Janice joined Pantheon as a Principal in 2019.

Iain Jones is promoted to Partner in Pantheon's Investor Relations team. Iain is focused on existing relationships and business development in the US and oversees our broader team across the Americas. Iain joined Pantheon as an Analyst in 2012.

Marc Melia is promoted to Partner in the Legal and Compliance team, where he also serves as Head of Legal (Europe). Marc has responsibility and oversight for a broad range of functions, including product structuring. Marc joined Pantheon as Legal Counsel in 2014.

"The strength of our team is core to our success, and we are pleased to recognize the talents and contributions of our new Partners," said Kathryn Leaf, Pantheon's Chief Executive Officer. "Pantheon's proven, specialist investment leadership across private markets and strong positioning in key areas of opportunity such as secondaries investments will continue to drive strong client outcomes and ongoing growth in our business."

Seven colleagues were promoted to Managing Director, enhancing Pantheon's bench of leadership talent and experience across the business:

Andrew Bush, Investor Relations, London

Nick Fraser, Private Wealth Operations, New York

Bernard Galea, Private Credit, London

Simon Greenway, Private Equity Secondaries, London

Alex Laird, Private Equity Secondaries, New York

Hart Orenstein, Private Credit, New York

Cullen Wilson, Private Equity Co-Investments, San Francisco

Notes to Editors

Biographies

Janice Ince, Partner, Infrastructure

Janice focuses on the analysis, evaluation and completion of infrastructure and real asset investment opportunities in the US. She was previously an investment specialist at SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners and Babcock Brown. Janice started her career in the Power and Utilities banking group at Barclays. She holds a BA in Economics and Operations Research from Columbia College and is based in San Francisco.

Iain Jones, Partner, Investor Relations

Iain manages client relationships and business development in North America as Head of the Americas for Pantheon's institutional fundraising team. Previously, he provided client service and fundraising support across the UK market, as well as Asia and Australia, from Pantheon's London office. Prior to joining Pantheon, he worked for Preqin in the Infrastructure research team in London. He has a BSc in Economics from the University of Bristol and is based in San Francisco.

Marc Melia, Partner, Legal and Compliance

Marc serves as Head of Legal (Europe) in Pantheon's UK Legal and Compliance team. Prior to joining Pantheon, he worked within the London office of Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP, in the Corporate (Investment Funds) team. Marc holds a BSc in Natural Sciences from Durham University and an LLB from Nottingham Law School. Marc is admitted as a Solicitor in England and Wales.

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and private credit.

We have partnered with more than 650 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $68bn in discretionary assets under management (as of June 30, 2024).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors.

