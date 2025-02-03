Ridha Bellamine appointed as new managing director of SEGULA Technologies Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after successfully launching its business in the United Arab Emirates, global engineering group SEGULA Technologies announces the appointment of Ridha Bellamine as managing director of SEGULA Technologies Middle East.

Drawing on its wealth of experience in business development across leading global companies like Siemens and Thales, Ridha Bellamine will lead SEGULA Technologies' strategic expansion in the region, with a focus on driving growth in key markets, notably the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

To carry out its mission, Ridha Bellamine will benefit from the Group's capabilities. With 15,000 employees and 140 offices all around the world, SEGULA Technologies is a well-established engineering group that provides technological solutions to major industrial players in different sectors like automotive, rail, energy, aerospace, naval, defence…

In the Middle East, SEGULA Technologies currently has one engineering office in Abu Dhabi and is mostly involved in the renewable energies, automotive, IT, cyber security and defence sectors, supporting national and international industry players in their energy transition and industrial transformation.

In 2025 SEGULA Technologies Middle East plans to recruit up to 50 engineers.

« SEGULA Technologies is actively investing locally and fine-tuning its strategy to align with the visionary goals set forth by the Middle East region, in particular the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. By combining our international expertise with a deep understanding of local specificities, we are in a position to offer technological solutions that will support the region's fast-paced dynamic development.» - Pierre Maciejowski, Managing Director of the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions at SEGULA Technologies.

