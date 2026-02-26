Anzeige
26.02.2026 06:18 Uhr
Jon de Jager Appointed as CEO of Consello Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investment platform, announced today the appointment of Jon de Jager as Chief Executive Officer of Consello Middle East. In this role, de Jager will lead the firm's Middle East operations from it's Abu Dhabi office and support the continued expansion of Consello's advisory business across the region.

Consello Logo

de Jager brings more than 25 years of experience spanning financial services, corporate finance, and complex commercial advisory, with a particular emphasis on delivering step change returns on cross-border transactions. He has advised corporations on high-value transactions, regulatory-driven restructurings, and multi-jurisdictional investment strategies in some of the region's most dynamic and evolving markets.

Prior to joining Consello, de Jager served as Global CEO of CT Group, a world-leading research and campaigns business. During his tenure, he co-founded CT Group's Private Client offering and later its Business Intelligence practice, working closely with family offices, corporates, and sovereign stakeholders operating across the UK, Europe, GCC and Africa. Earlier in his career, de Jager established and led several global single-family offices in both the UK and the UAE, managing diversified, multi-sector investment portfolios with a strong focus on emerging and frontier markets.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Jon's leadership experience and deep regional expertise make him very well suited to lead Consello's growth and support our clients in the Middle East. He has an exceptional track record and we are delighted to welcome him to our company."

Jon de Jager added, "The Gulf region is now a global leader entering a period of exceptional momentum, creating compelling opportunities for growth-focused firms to establish and scale their presence. I am excited to lead Consello Middle East as we strengthen the firm's global reach and support clients in executing ambitious growth strategies across the region."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

media@consello.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469591/Consello_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jon-de-jager-appointed-as-ceo-of-consello-middle-east-302697892.html

