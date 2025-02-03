London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Ekoten Tekstil, a subsidiary of Sun Tekstil, a leading global textile manufacturer, is revolutionizing fabric production with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) applications designed to optimize efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance quality control. Ekoten Tekstil sets a new benchmark for precision in textile manufacturing by integrating AI-powered real-time defect detection into its production lines.

Caption: Ekoten Tekstil Advances Sustainable Textile Manufacturing with AI-Powered Innovation

"Our investment in AI-driven quality control has improved production accuracy while minimizing material waste," Sabri Ünlütürk, Vice Chairman of the Board of Sun Tekstil and Ekoten Tekstil "We believe technology is the future of sustainable manufacturing, and this advancement reflects our commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility."

Artificial Intelligence is a driver for efficiencies, including water waste

One of the most significant sustainability challenges in textile manufacturing is water consumption, particularly in dyeing and finishing processes, which account for nearly 20% of global industrial water pollution. By reducing defects earlier in production, Ekoten Tekstil's AI solutions minimize unnecessary reprocessing and excess dyeing cycles, reducing water use at a critical stage of textile production.

Water conservation is increasingly urgent as global drought conditions intensify, affecting industry and communities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), droughts impact 55 million people worldwide each year, exacerbating water shortages that strain ecosystems and public health. Ekoten Tekstil contributes to broader sustainability efforts to mitigate these challenges by reducing inefficiencies in textile production.

Caption: Ekoten Tekstil's AI solutions reduce water use in textile production.

Leading in Sustainability and workforce inclusion

Ekoten Tekstil's environmental responsibility extends beyond water efficiency. The company received an A rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change assessment for the second consecutive year-outperforming the global textile industry's average of B and the general market's C rating. Ekoten Tekstil was also recognized with the highest "A/Leadership" score in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating, marking its third consecutive year on the global leader list for supply chain sustainability.

In addition to its environmental leadership, Ekoten Tekstil actively promotes gender-inclusive policies, with women playing a significant role across all company levels, from leadership to production. "We take pride in fostering a diverse and equitable workplace," Ünlütürk added. "Our commitment to inclusivity is as strong as our dedication to innovation and sustainability."

With continued investment in AI and sustainability, Ekoten Tekstil, a subsidiary of Sun Tekstil, is positioned to drive the next wave of smart textile manufacturing, ensuring a technologically advanced and environmentally responsible future.

