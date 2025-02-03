Wesco International: Global Environmental and Sustainability Product-Related Regulations: Implications for Manufacturers

Originally published on SIA

By Renee Thompson, Wesco International; Chair, SIA Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board

In a time where environmental awareness is increasingly prominent in global policymaking, manufacturers worldwide are encountering important regulations aimed at promoting sustainability.

Over the next three years, various key environmental and sustainability product-related regulations will be implemented, necessitating that manufacturers ensure compliance and adapt their operations accordingly.

In this article from the Security Industry Association's Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board, we offer an overview of some of these regulations, as well as their jurisdictions, applicability, scope and thresholds, and share guidance for compliance and adaptation.

Global

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programs

Jurisdiction : Various global regions, including the United Kingdom , the European Union , Canada and South Korea , and U.S. states including California , Maine and Oregon , among others

Applicability : Manufacturers and producers of electronic goods, packaging, batteries and automotive products

Scope : Producers are responsible for the entire life cycles of their products, including take-back, recycling and final disposal

Thresholds : Dependent on jurisdiction

Effective Date: Dependent on jurisdiction

EPR programs require manufacturers to take greater accountability for the environmental impacts of their products throughout their life cycles, which involves not only the initial production stages, but also the collection, recycling and proper disposal of products once they reach the end of their useful life. These programs aim to incentivize producers to design more sustainable and easily recyclable products, ultimately reducing the environmental footprint of manufactured goods.

United States

Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

Jurisdiction : United States

Applicability : Manufacturers, importers and processors of chemical substances

Scope : Regulation of chemical substances to ensure they do not pose unreasonable risks

Thresholds : Substance-specific thresholds

Effective Date: Upon completion of safety assessments and findings by the Environmental Protection Agency

The TSCA requires manufacturers to report and test chemicals used in their products. Compliance involves ensuring that all substances meet safety standards and do not pose health or environmental risks.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) - Expanding to Sustainability

Jurisdiction : California, United States

Applicability : Companies doing business in California

Scope : Disclosure of environmental impact and sustainability practices

Thresholds : Companies with gross revenues exceeding $25 million or handling the data of 50,000 or more California residents

Effective Date: Jan. 1 following the calendar year in which thresholds are met

While traditionally focused on consumer privacy, the CCPA is expanding to include sustainability disclosures. Manufacturers must provide transparent information about their environmental practices and product sustainability.

European UnionEU Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan

Jurisdiction : European Union

Applicability : All manufacturers operating within EU member states

Scope : Focus on reducing waste, promoting recycling and encouraging the use of sustainable materials

Thresholds : Variable based on industry and product type

Effective Date: Based on EU member state, with key milestones set for 2025 and beyond

The European Union's Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan aim to transform the EU into a resource-efficient and competitive economy. Key aspects include enhancing product durability, reparability and recyclability. Manufacturers must align with these principles to ensure market access within the EU.

EU Ecodesign and Energy Labeling Regulations

Jurisdiction : European Union

Applicability : Manufacturers of energy-related products

Scope : Minimum energy performance standards and labeling requirements

Thresholds : Specific energy efficiency thresholds based on product categories

Effective Date: Varies by product category, with progressive implementation starting in 2024

These regulations require manufacturers to design products that consume less energy and provide consumers with information on energy consumption through labelling. Noncompliance can result in market exclusion and significant penalties.

UK and EU Plastic Packaging Tax

Jurisdiction : United Kingdom and European Union

Applicability : Manufacturers, importers and consumers of plastic packaging

Scope : Tax on plastic packaging that contains less than 30% recycled content

Thresholds : Vary by country, with specific rates set for compliance

Effective Dates : UK: April 2022 EU:Varies by member state with key milestones starting in 2025



The Plastic Packaging Tax aims to reduce plastic waste and encourage the use of recycled materials in packaging. Manufacturers and importers must ensure that their plastic packaging meets the required recycled content thresholds to avoid taxes. Failure to comply can result in financial penalties and market restrictions. This regulation is part of a broader effort to promote sustainability and reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste within the UK and EU.

Tips for Compliance and Adaptation Conduct Comprehensive Regulatory Audits

Manufacturers should regularly conduct audits to identify applicable regulations and ensure compliance. Understanding the specific requirements of each jurisdiction helps in aligning practices accordingly.

Invest in Sustainable Product Design

Adopting sustainable design principles, such as using recyclable materials and improving energy efficiency, can help manufacturers meet regulatory standards and reduce environmental impact.

Implement Robust Supply Chain Management

Ensuring that suppliers adhere to environmental regulations is crucial. Establishing stringent supply chain management practices and requiring compliance certifications from suppliers can mitigate risks.

Leverage Technology and Innovation

Utilizing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain can enhance transparency and traceability in product life cycles, aiding in compliance and sustainability efforts.

Engage in Continuous Training and Education

Providing ongoing training for employees on environmental regulations and sustainability practices ensures that the entire organization is aligned with compliance objectives.

Finally

The global environmental and sustainability landscape is evolving rapidly, with new regulations set to come into effect over the next three years and beyond. Manufacturers must stay informed about these changes and proactively adapt their operations to ensure compliance. By embracing sustainability and leveraging innovative strategies, manufacturers can not only meet regulatory requirements, but also contribute to a more sustainable future.

Working on or through some of or all of these? Here are some resources to lend a hand.

Sustainable Fitch - ESG regulation tracker, typically updated semiannually

Corporate Disclosures - Sustainability online news and analysis

Trellis - ESG news and events

Renee Thompson, director of global sustainability and environmental compliance at Wesco International, serves as chair of SIA's Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Board.





