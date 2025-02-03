Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2025 16:38 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Key Highlights From the US Sustainable Investing Trends Report

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / The newest "US Sustainable Investing Trends Report" from the US SIF is Establishing a Baseline Universe for Sustainable Investment & Stewardship. Here are several Key Highlights:

  • Market Size and Sustainable Investment (AUM): US SIF analysis, based on submissions to the SEC, records the US market size as $52.5 trillion, of which $6.5 trillion (12%) were identified or marketed as Sustainable or ESG investment.

  • Market Size and Stewardship (AUM): US SIF analysis finds that 79% of the US market AUM, or $41.5 trillion, was covered by a stewardship policy. More research is needed to drill down further within the assets covered by a stewardship policy. Clearly not every asset covered within a stewardship policy receives an action or engagement in any given year.

  • Both of these numbers create a new baseline which will enable us to better understand the market, interrogate policies and practices and replicate analysis of the US sustainable investing assets and US responsible/ sustainable stewardship over time.

US SIF Report provides Insights on Sustainable Investing

  • Perceptions on the Growth of Sustainable Investing: 73% of respondents expect the sustainable investment market to grow over the next one to two years; however, only 39% of respondents expect their own organizations to increase sustainable investing.

  • Trends in Sustainable Investing: The evolution of policies and regulations (69%) and the development of market standards (51%) continue to be leading trends, along with a focus on AI and data analytics (65%). The expansion of impact investing (58%) and the growth in subfields of sustainable investing (42%) were also highlighted by respondents.

  • Sustainable Development Priorities: Addressing climate change and the clean energy transition are a clear priority for respondents. Concerns about how this will impact stakeholders are also high on investors' agendas (Communities, Decent Work & Equality).

Read the full article, which includes the Use of Sustainable Investing Strategies, here - https://greenmoney.com/key-highlights-from-the-us-sustainable-investing-trends-report/

======

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.