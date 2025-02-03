StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX Completes Acquisition of Octo Finances

LONDON and PARIS, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the "Company"; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Octo Finances SA ("Octo Finances"), which will further expand the Company's offering in fixed income and strengthen its capabilities in Europe.

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Octo Finances to StoneX Group and believe the company will provide us with significant new capabilities. Our joint planning is well underway, and we are excited by the opportunities for growth for the combined business in Europe," said Anthony Di Ciollo, Global Head of Fixed Income at StoneX.

Octo Finances is a leading fixed income broker based in Paris, France. The company has expertise in bond and convertible sales, debt capital markets and credit research, having published over 75,000 reports since their founding in 1991.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,500 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About Octo Finances SA

Octo Finances SA is a premier fixed income brokerage firm based in Paris, France, specializing in bond and convertible sales, debt capital markets, and credit research. Established in 1991, Octo Finances has built a robust client base that includes banks, insurance companies, private debt funds, mutual funds, and private wealth managers. With a commitment to delivering exceptional client service and market insights, Octo Finances continues to be a trusted partner in the financial services industry.

