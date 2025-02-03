Tesla's stock experienced a significant downturn on Monday, dropping 5.8% to $380.95 with over 5.2 million shares traded on NASDAQ. This decline continues the negative trajectory that has plagued the electric vehicle manufacturer since the beginning of the year. The company's financial performance has shown concerning signs, with earnings per share declining from $2.49 to $0.72 compared to the previous year's quarter, while revenue saw only a modest 2.15% increase to $25.71 billion. Adding to investor concerns, Tesla's brand value has deteriorated to $43 billion, down from $58.3 billion at the start of 2024, positioning it behind traditional automakers like Toyota and Mercedes.

Chinese Market Challenges

The intensifying competition in the Chinese electric vehicle market presents additional headwinds for Tesla's market position. While Tesla doesn't disclose monthly sales figures for China, local competitor BYD demonstrated remarkable growth with 300,538 vehicles sold in January, representing a 47.5% year-over-year increase. The situation is further complicated by recent U.S. trade policies, including a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, though Tesla's U.S.-based production provides some buffer against these challenges.

