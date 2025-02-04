Cascale Announces Better Buying Asset Purchase To Advance Responsible Purchasing Practices and Decent Work for All

Integration of Better Buying tools and methodologies positions Cascale to amplify supplier voices, promote industry accountability, and foster more resilient global supply chains.

Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, today announced the purchase of key assets of Better Buying Institute (BBI), including the widely-recognized Better Buying Purchasing Practices Index (BBPPI) and the Better Buying Partnership Index (BBPI). This milestone reflects Cascale's commitment to advancing responsible purchasing practices and promoting fair, accountable, and socially just supply chains.

The purchase of key BBI assets strengthens Cascale's ability to address critical supply chain challenges such as unfair purchasing practices-behaviors like last-minute order changes, delayed payments, and below-cost pricing-that harm manufacturers and workers while destabilizing supply chains. By integrating BBI's tools and methodologies and employing the BBI staff, Cascale is more equipped to promote the adoption of fair purchasing practices with brands and manufacturers, empowering facilities to plan effectively, improve labor conditions, and ensure fair wages. This directly aligns with Cascale's Support Decent Work for All strategic pillar, which addresses systemic labor challenges and works to drive safe, fair, and dignified working conditions throughout global supply chains.

"Incorporating Better Buying's tools into Cascale is a pivotal step in transforming supply chain relationships," said Colin Browne, CEO of Cascale. "These proven methodologies will enable us to tackle systemic challenges such as unfair purchasing practices, amplify supplier voices, and advance meaningful industry-wide change. Moreover, this work will align seamlessly with our Decent Work for Allstrategic pillar, furthering our mission to foster fairer, more equitable supply chains that prioritize people and the planet."

Guided by Dr. Marsha Dickson's vision, BBI has been instrumental in putting responsible purchasing practices firmly on the global agenda. Dr. Dickson, president and co-founder of BBI, said, "Better Buying Institute's decision to align with Cascale is a strategic choice to ensure our mission-to improve purchasing practices-can achieve greater scale and impact. By integrating our tools and methodologies into Cascale, we can continue driving positive change while benefiting from Cascale's extensive networks and strategic resources to maximize industry transformation. Cascale and BBI already share significant alignment on mission and goals, as well as many members and subscribers, and the acquisition of these valuable assets by Cascale is perhaps the most logical solution for them."

Anant Ahuja, director, ESG and sustainability at Shahi Exports and BBI board member, said, "Advancing responsible purchasing practices is central to driving a sustainable fashion industry. This transition presents a crucial opportunity to strengthen accountability across the apparel value chain and foster greater alignment between brands and manufacturers. This is a pivotal moment to reinforce shared responsibility and build more equitable and collaborative business relationships."

"This milestone underscores Cascale's role in uniting stakeholders and driving accountability across the industry," said Fiona Sadler, Cascale board director and global head of responsible sourcing at Marks & Spencer, a Better Buying Partnership Index subscriber. "Cascale's global reach and resources provide a powerful platform to scale the impact of Better Buying tools, ensuring their reach extends further than before. By integrating these proven methodologies in Cascale, we can empower companies to strengthen supplier relationships, improve purchasing practices, and drive measurable progress in labor conditions and environmental performance. This transformative step paves the way for a future where buyers and suppliers collaborate more effectively to address shared challenges, from workers' rights to sustainability, creating lasting systemic change."

Alexander Kohnstamm, executive director at Fair Wear, said, "As Cascale's content partner on decent work and responsible purchasing practices, we support Cascale's investment in Better Buying's future. We look forward to continued work with Cascale and other key stakeholders to create a strong ecosystem of approaches and tools aligned towards the goal of equitable partnerships between brands and suppliers. This is a crucial factor in improving working conditions for the people who make our clothes."

Cascale is committed to maintaining data protection, trust, and continuity throughout this transition. Suppliers will continue contributing their data and insights anonymously and securely, with all existing safeguards remaining fully intact. The integration process will be seamless, ensuring no immediate changes to pricing or access for BBI tool subscribers and Cascale members.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Spanning over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe, we are united by a singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index and a unified strategy for industry transformation.

LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT BETTER BUYING INSTITUTE

In February 2025, Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, announced the purchase of key assets of Better Buying Institute (BBI). BBI reimagines supply chain sustainability, leveraging data to strengthen supplier-buyer relationships and improve purchasing practices that drive profitability while protecting workers and the environment. Its programs provide retailers, brands, suppliers, and the industry with data-driven insights to help drive lasting improvements in global purchasing practices. BBI's activities fall into three main areas: conducting independent research; operating a ratings and evaluation platform that provides buyers and the public with information about buyer purchasing practices; and conducting projects and training on supply chain industry practices to support innovation and promote change.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire