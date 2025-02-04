DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (CSH2,SMTC) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025 04-Feb-2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025

-- Overview - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 10/03/2025. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date.

Receiving ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock First Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi Smart Overnight CSH2 LONDON STOCK LU1230136894 Syntetic Return GBP EURSTR 0,20% USD LN GBp EXCHANGE 10/03/2025 Hedged UCITS ETF Acc Amundi Smart Overnight SMTC LONDON STOCK LU1248511575 Syntetic Return USD EURSTR 0,20% USD LN USD EXCHANGE 10/03/2025 Hedged UCITS ETF Acc Absorbed ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock Last Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor Smart Overnight CSH2 LONDON STOCK LU1230136894 Syntetic Return - EURSTR 0,20% USD LN GBp EXCHANGE 07/03/2025 UCITS ETF C-GBP Lyxor Smart Overnight SMTC LONDON STOCK LU1248511575 Syntetic Return - EURSTR 0,20% USD LN USD EXCHANGE 07/03/2025 UCITS ETF C-USD - Impact on Secondary Market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 07/03/2025 at close.

-- Effective 10/03/2025 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the onlyactive entities. - Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 07/03/2025 Merger based on the NAV of 07/03/2025 Merger Effective Date 10/03/2025

