Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
04.02.25
13:29 Uhr
67,40 Euro
+0,40
+0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,4067,5014:06
67,4067,5014:02
Dow Jones News
04.02.2025 13:01 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025 

Amundi Investment Solutions (CSH2,SMTC) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025 
04-Feb-2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/03/2025

-- Overview - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 10/03/2025. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. 

Receiving ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME   Index TER  ETF Symbol Trading  Stock    First Trading day of the 
                          CCY     Currency Exchange   Receiving ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi Smart 
             Overnight           CSH2       LONDON STOCK 
LU1230136894 Syntetic  Return GBP  EURSTR 0,20% USD LN   GBp    EXCHANGE   10/03/2025 
             Hedged UCITS 
             ETF Acc 
             Amundi Smart 
             Overnight           SMTC       LONDON STOCK 
LU1248511575 Syntetic  Return USD  EURSTR 0,20% USD LN   USD    EXCHANGE   10/03/2025 
             Hedged UCITS 
             ETF Acc 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME  Index TER  ETF Symbol Trading  Stock     Last Trading day of the 
                         CCY     Currency  Exchanges   Absorbed ETF (at Close) 
             Lyxor Smart 
             Overnight          CSH2       LONDON STOCK 
LU1230136894 Syntetic  Return -  EURSTR 0,20% USD LN   GBp    EXCHANGE   07/03/2025 
             UCITS ETF 
             C-GBP 
             Lyxor Smart 
             Overnight          SMTC       LONDON STOCK 
LU1248511575 Syntetic  Return -  EURSTR 0,20% USD LN   USD    EXCHANGE   07/03/2025 
             UCITS ETF 
             C-USD 
 - Impact on Secondary Market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 07/03/2025 at close.

-- Effective 10/03/2025 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the onlyactive entities. - Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 07/03/2025 
Merger based on the NAV of                 07/03/2025 
Merger Effective Date                   10/03/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1230136894, LU1248511575 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CSH2,SMTC 
Sequence No.: 374711 
EQS News ID:  2080179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080179&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.