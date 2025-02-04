First Person and Qrons Complete Merger, Creating a Publicly Traded Leader in Cognitive Wellness & Functional Beverages

Merger Strengthens First Person's Platform to Scale Innovative Cognitive Supplements and Alcohol-Free Social Tonics

First Person, an innovator in cognitive wellness and functional beverages, today announced the successful completion of its merger into Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), thereby establishing a dynamic publicly traded company at the forefront of the rapidly growing cognitive health and functional wellness markets.

This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for First Person as it accelerates growth, expands product distribution, and builds a category-defining platform in science-backed cognitive supplements and alcohol-free social tonics. The combined company will operate under the First Person brand, leveraging its proprietary ingredient formulations, direct-to-consumer success, and omni-channel distribution strategy to drive long-term value for both consumers and shareholders.

A New Era of Growth & Innovation

"Consumers are shifting their priorities, seeking smarter ways to enhance mental clarity, stress relief, and social experiences," said Cory Rosenberg, CEO of First Person. "With this merger, First Person is now in a position to scale efficiently - expanding our product line, increasing market reach, and introducing groundbreaking innovations that redefine how people think about cognitive health and social drinking."

The company's immediate focus is on:

Scaling Its Cognitive Wellness Platform - Expanding its portfolio of science-driven cognitive supplements and accelerating the launch of a first-of-its-kind alcohol-free social tonic.

Expanding Its Brand Footprint & Market Reach - Efficiently growing its direct-to-consumer business while strategically expanding into additional high-velocity retail channels, capitalizing on the high-growth functional wellness market.

Driving Innovation - Leveraging its proprietary ingredients and biotechnology partnerships to develop the next generation of cognitive optimizing and alcohol-free social experience products.

The company's mission-driven approach, combined with its ability to execute and scale, positions First Person for long-term growth.

Jonah Meer, outgoing CEO of Qrons, added, "While Qrons was on the path to exciting scientific breakthroughs, our responsibility was to create value for our shareholders. In First Person, we saw a company with the vision, leadership, and innovation to do just that. It was a pleasure working with Cory and his team on this merger, and I look forward to watching First Person thrive."

About First Person

First Person is a cognitive wellness company focused on enhancing mental performance and social well-being through proprietary ingredient innovation and science-backed consumer products. The company is dedicated to addressing the growing demand for effective, healthier alternatives to traditional stimulants and alcohol by pioneering a new category of cognitive supplements and alcohol-free social tonics. With a diversified brand platform, expanding retail presence, and a strong product innovation pipeline, First Person delivers next-generation cognitive solutions that seamlessly integrate into daily routines - helping consumers think, feel, and perform at their best.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially based on various factors.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: First Person

