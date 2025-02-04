São Paulo, Brasil--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Centaurea Professional Logistics, a leading logistics provider in Brazil, launches PlugComex, an AI-powered solution to streamline operations for international exporters to Brazil or importers within the country.





Cesar Ricci, CTO & co-founder, Centaurea Professional Logistics

The innovation addresses key challenges, including customs clearance and real-time cargo tracking. PlugComex leverages AI and automation to optimize logistics, minimizing errors and boosting efficiency by 90 percent. This breakthrough technology has been developed with support from Microsoft's Founders Hub program.

PlugComex is tailored to the unique complexities of international trade. The solution has already been tested by a select group of Centaurea customers, including Log-In Logistica, a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the largest global container ship operator in the world. This pilot resulted in a 60% reduction in logistics costs and the elimination of delays.

PlugComex's platform combines automated document verification for seamless international compliance with AI-powered forecasting to deliver precise arrival dates, cost estimates, invoice verification for customs clearance, and optimized shipment planning. Its multilingual chatbots enable real-time, cross-border communication, streamlining logistics from start to finish.

Cesar Ricci, CTO and co-founder of Centaurea, applied his expertise in design, programming, AI, and advanced Microsoft technologies to develop PlugComex, aiming to transform supply chain management.

Unpredictable shipments, delays, invoice errors, and high logistics costs are recurring problems for international exporters," Ricci said. "The biggest pain point we identified is the frequent detention of vessels due to issues with paperwork, which can lead to millions of dollars in unnecessary costs. Our system solves this by providing real-time visibility into shipments, ensuring that all documents are in order before the cargo departs."

PlugComex can identify mistakes in invoices and Intercoms, currency issues, or VAT discrepancies, which are common reasons for customs delays. By fixing these errors in advance, companies can avoid expensive delays at customs.

This platform enables international traders to receive real-time feedback on their shipping documents. By automating many of the tedious manual processes involved in freight management, Centaurea system significantly reduces human error.

The solution is also capable of consolidating cargo from various suppliers, helping global supply chains identify the most cost-effective way to deliver goods to Brazil. By analyzing purchase orders and comparing them against shipments, the system enables precise forecasting and planning.

"We work closely with each client to tailor the system to their processes and suppliers," Ricci explained. "For instance, we may need to train the AI to understand the specific invoice format of a customer's suppliers, which delivers long-term benefits."

PlugComex is available on a subscription basis. The system is sold as a tailored service, allowing businesses to scale based on their operations. A one-time customization fee ensures that the solution is perfectly aligned with each client's needs.

About Centaurea Professional Logistics

Centaurea Professional Logistics is a top provider of logistics intelligence. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Centaurea offers a range of services in logistics and transportation, customs clearing, trading and freight forwarding. With a focus on creating tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each client, Centaurea helps businesses improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and foster growth through cutting-edge technologies.

