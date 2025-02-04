COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

"Cummins delivered strong operational results in the fourth quarter and achieved record full year revenues, net income, EBITDA and EPS, despite a decline in heavy duty truck demand in North America," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. "In the fourth quarter, we recorded charges related to the reorganization of our Accelera by Cummins segment. The charges were the result of a strategic review to streamline operations and focus investments, as the adoption of certain zero-emissions solutions has slowed in some regions around the world."

"2024 marked a transformative year for Cummins as we made significant progress in advancing our Destination Zero strategy and delivered record results. I am tremendously proud of our employees for delivering innovative technologies for our customers, strengthening our position in key markets and achieving our financial performance targets," concluded Rumsey.

Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $8.4 billion decreased 1% from the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America were flat while international revenues decreased 3%.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $418 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion, or $(10.01) per diluted share, in 2023. The current quarter results include Accelera reorganization actions of $312 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, which were primarily non-cash charges. The fourth quarter of 2023 included the recording of a charge related to the Settlement Agreements of $2.0 billion, or $13.76 per diluted share; costs related to the voluntary retirement and separation programs of $42 million, or $0.22 per diluted share; and costs related to the separation of Atmus of $33 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 32.8% due primarily to non-deductible costs related to the Accelera reorganization actions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter were $1.0 billion, or 12.1% of sales, compared to a loss of $878 million, or negative 10.3% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 included the costs noted above.

Full year 2024 revenues of $34.1 billion were flat to 2023. Sales in North America increased 1% and international revenues decreased 1% compared to 2023. 2023 included a full year of Atmus Filtration Technologies revenues, whereas 2024 included Atmus until final separation on March 18.

Net income for the full year 2024 was $3.9 billion, or $28.37 per diluted share, compared to $735 million, or $5.15 per diluted share, in 2023. 2024 results included the gain related to the separation of Atmus, net of transaction costs and other expenses, of $1.3 billion, or $9.28 per diluted share; charges related to Accelera reorganization actions of $312 million, or $2.12 per diluted share; and first quarter restructuring expenses of $29 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Full year 2023 results included costs related to the Settlement Agreements of $2.0 billion, or $13.78 per diluted share; costs related to the separation of Atmus of $100 million, or $0.54 per diluted share; and costs related to the voluntary retirement and separation programs of $42 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The tax rate in 2024 was 17.0%, primarily due to the non-taxable gain on the separation of Atmus partially offset by non-deductible costs related to the Accelera reorganization actions.

EBITDA in 2024 was $6.3 billion, or 18.6% of sales, compared to $3.0 billion, or 8.9% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for 2024 and 2023 included the gains and costs noted above.

2025 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of down 2% to up 3%, and EBITDA to be in the range of 16.2% and 17.2% of sales.

Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders.

"In 2025, we anticipate that demand will be slightly weaker in the North America on-highway truck markets, particularly in the first half of the year, but offset by strength in other key markets. Despite a relatively flat revenue forecast and relative weakness in the key North America truck markets, we expect to improve profitability and cash flow. Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance, invest in future growth and return cash to shareholders," said Rumsey.

2024 Highlights:

Cummins increased its common stock cash dividend for the 15 th straight year and returned a total of $969 million to shareholders through dividends.

straight year and returned a total of $969 million to shareholders through dividends. Cummins finalized the complete separation of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. through a share exchange offer which reduced Cummins' shares outstanding by approximately 5.6 million shares.

Cummins introduced the Cummins HELM engine platforms. Applied across Cummins' legendary B, X10 and X15-series engine portfolios, the HELM platforms provide customers with the option to choose the fuel type - either advanced diesel or alternate fuels like natural gas and hydrogen - that best suits their business needs and offers the power customers expect - while also reducing emissions. In September, Cummins began full production of the X15N natural gas engine at the Jamestown Engine Plant in New York, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Cummins and Isuzu announced the launch of a new 6.7-liter engine designed for use in Isuzu's new medium-duty truck lineup available in Japan and other global markets. Cummins also announced plans to launch a battery electric powertrain for Isuzu's F-series in North America. Availability of the medium-duty truck is expected in 2026 and will include Accelera's next generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses PACCAR, and EVE Energy completed the formation of their joint venture, Amplify Cell Technologies, to localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. This strategic collaboration will advance zero-emissions technology for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications. Amplify began construction of a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion as demand grows. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of production in 2027.

Cummins Power Generation introduced four new generator sets to the award-winning Centum Series, two each powered by Cummins' QSK50 and QSK78 engines. In response to high market demand, these new models have been engineered specifically for the most critical applications such as data centers, healthcare facilities and wastewater treatment plants. These products build on decades of experience meeting our customers' needs and deliver a step-change improvement in power density, assured reliability, sustainability and low emissions.

Cummins received several prestigious honors recognizing our focus on our people and our communities. Of note, we were named industry leader in the Commercial Vehicle and Machinery category for America's Most JUST Companies list and a 2024 Handshake Early Talent Award winner for our role in shaping the workforce of the future. For the third consecutive year, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) awarded Cummins a rating of AAA - the highest sustainability rating in the industry. Additionally, we were named a Veteran Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine, a Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation, and ranked in the top 100 on Glassdoor's Best Places to work in 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2023):

Engine Segment

Sales - $2.7 billion, down 2%

Segment EBITDA - $367 million, or 13.5% of sales, compared to $353 million, or 12.7% of sales, which included $12 million of costs related to the 2023 voluntary retirement and separation programs.

Revenues decreased 2% in North America and 3% in international markets due to softened demand in global heavy-duty truck markets and lower North America pickup units.

Components Segment

Sales - $2.6 billion, down 17%

Segment EBITDA - $361 million, or 13.7% of sales compared to $406 million, or 12.7% of sales, which included $28 million of costs related to the separation of Atmus and $9 million of costs related to the 2023 voluntary retirement and separation programs.

Revenues in North America decreased by 12% and international sales decreased by 24% primarily due to the separation of Atmus and lower demand in heavy-duty truck markets.

Distribution Segment

Sales - $3.1 billion, up 13%

Segment EBITDA - $400 million, or 13.0% of sales, compared to $269 million, or 9.9% of sales

Revenues in North America increased 10% and international sales increased by 19% driven by increased demand for power generation products, particularly for data center applications, and pricing actions.

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $1.7 billion, up 22%

Segment EBITDA - $314 million, or 18.0% of sales, compared to $182 million, or 12.7% of sales

Revenues in North America increased 42% and international sales increased by 12% driven primarily by increased power generation demand, particularly for the data center market.

Accelera Segment

Sales - $100 million, up 23%

Segment EBITDA loss - $431 million, which includes $312 million of costs related to strategic reorganization actions.

Revenues increased due to higher eMobility demand. Beyond the expenses associated with the strategic reorganization actions, costs associated with the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles, are contributing to EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues, EBITDA and the Settlement Agreements to resolve regulatory proceedings regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences resulting from entering into the Settlement Agreements, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; failure to successfully integrate and / or failure to fully realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations or standards, or achieve our ESG goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov or at https://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EDT. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at https://www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 8,447 $ 8,543 Cost of sales 6,413 6,542 GROSS MARGIN 2,034 2,001 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 801 876 Research, development and engineering expenses 356 390 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 70 113 Other operating expense, net 215 2,060 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 732 (1,212 ) Interest expense 89 92 Other income, net 19 74 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 662 (1,230 ) Income tax expense 217 163 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) 445 (1,393 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 27 38 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 418 $ (1,431 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 3.04 $ (10.08 ) Diluted $ 3.02 $ (10.01 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 137.4 141.9 Diluted 138.4 142.9 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Years ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 34,102 $ 34,065 Cost of sales 25,663 25,816 GROSS MARGIN 8,439 8,249 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,275 3,333 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,463 1,500 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 395 483 Other operating expense, net 346 2,138 OPERATING INCOME 3,750 1,761 Interest expense 370 375 Other income, net 1,523 240 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,903 1,626 Income tax expense 835 786 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 4,068 840 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 122 105 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 3,946 $ 735 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 28.55 $ 5.19 Diluted $ 28.37 $ 5.15 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 138.2 141.7 Diluted 139.1 142.7 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) December 31, In millions, except par value 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,671 $ 2,179 Marketable securities 593 562 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,264 2,741 Accounts and notes receivable, net 5,181 5,583 Inventories 5,742 5,677 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,565 1,197 Total current assets 14,752 15,198 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,356 6,249 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,889 1,800 Goodwill 2,370 2,499 Other intangible assets, net 2,351 2,519 Pension assets 1,189 1,197 Other assets 2,633 2,543 Total assets $ 31,540 $ 32,005 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 3,951 $ 4,260 Loans payable 356 280 Commercial paper 1,259 1,496 Current maturities of long-term debt 660 118 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 1,084 1,108 Current portion of accrued product warranty 679 667 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,347 1,220 Other accrued expenses 1,898 3,754 Total current liabilities 11,234 12,903 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 4,784 4,802 Deferred revenue 1,065 966 Other liabilities 3,149 3,430 Total liabilities $ 20,232 $ 22,101 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,636 $ 2,564 Retained earnings 20,828 17,851 Treasury stock, at cost, 85.1 and 80.7 shares (10,748 ) (9,359 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,445 ) (2,206 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity 10,271 8,850 Noncontrolling interests 1,037 1,054 Total equity $ 11,308 $ 9,904 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,540 $ 32,005 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended December 31, In millions 2024 2023 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 1,422 $ 1,459 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (540 ) (519 ) Investments in and net advances to equity investees (81 ) (10 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (165 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (438 ) (433 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 347 332 Other, net (1 ) 12 Net cash used in investing activities (713 ) (783 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 97 82 Net payments of commercial paper (377 ) (213 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (182 ) (745 ) Dividend payments on common stock (250 ) (238 ) Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (50 ) - Other, net 25 6 Net cash used in financing activities (737 ) (1,108 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (34 ) (1 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (62 ) (433 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,733 2,612 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,671 $ 2,179 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Years ended December 31, In millions 2024 2023 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 1,487 $ 3,966 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (1,208 ) (1,213 ) Investments in and net advances (to) from equity investees (214 ) 14 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (58 ) (292 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (1,500 ) (1,409 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 1,460 1,334 Cash associated with Atmus divestiture (174 ) - Other, net (88 ) (77 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,782 ) (1,643 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 2,720 861 Net payments of commercial paper (237 ) (779 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (1,568 ) (1,136 ) Dividend payments on common stock (969 ) (921 ) Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (50 ) (175 ) Other, net (69 ) (27 ) Net cash used in financing activities (173 ) (2,177 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (40 ) (68 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (508 ) 78 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,179 2,101 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,671 $ 2,179 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Components Distribution Power Systems Accelera Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended December 31, 2024 External sales $ 2,064 $ 2,247 $ 3,060 $ 992 $ 84 $ 8,447 $ - $ 8,447 Intersegment sales 656 394 8 751 16 1,825 (1,825 ) - Total sales 2,720 2,641 3,068 1,743 100 10,272 (1,825 ) 8,447 Research, development and engineering expenses 148 78 14 56 60 (2) 356 - 356 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 54 13 17 14 (28 ) (2) 70 - 70 Interest income 1 4 8 - 1 14 - 14 EBITDA (3) 367 361 400 314 (431 ) (2) 1,011 9 1,020 Depreciation and amortization (4) 64 126 31 32 16 269 - 269 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 13.5 % 13.7 % 13.0 % 18.0 % NM 9.8 % 12.1 % Three months ended December 31, 2023 External sales $ 2,123 $ 2,784 $ 2,705 $ 854 $ 77 $ 8,543 $ - $ 8,543 Intersegment sales 656 407 8 575 4 1,650 (1,650 ) - Total sales 2,779 3,191 2,713 1,429 81 10,193 (1,650 ) 8,543 Research, development and engineering expenses 173 100 14 48 53 388 2 390 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 53 26 27 11 (4 ) 113 - 113 Interest income 5 10 10 2 1 28 - 28 EBITDA (3) 353 406 (5) 269 182 (121 ) 1,089 (1,967 ) (878 ) Depreciation and amortization (4) 59 123 31 31 16 260 - 260 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 12.7 % 12.7 % 9.9 % 12.7 % NM 10.7 % (10.3 )% "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The three months ended December 31, 2023, included $2.0 billion related to the Settlement Agreements, $21 million of voluntary separation and retirement program charges related to corporate functions and $5 million of costs associated with divestiture of Atmus Filtration Technologies (Atmus). (2) Included $2 million of charges in research and development expenses, $17 million of charges in equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees and $312 million of charges in EBITDA, all related to Accelera strategic reorganization actions in the fourth quarter of 2024. See footnote below for additional information. (3) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. (4) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses. (5) Included $28 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Components Distribution Power Systems Accelera Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Year ended December 31, 2024 External sales $ 8,987 $ 9,894 $ 11,352 $ 3,500 $ 369 $ 34,102 $ - $ 34,102 Intersegment sales 2,725 1,785 32 2,908 45 7,495 (7,495 ) - Total sales 11,712 11,679 11,384 6,408 414 41,597 (7,495 ) 34,102 Research, development and engineering expenses 616 328 55 236 226 (2) 1,461 2 1,463 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 212 64 90 79 (50 ) (2) 395 - 395 Interest income 17 25 37 7 1 87 - 87 EBITDA (3) 1,653 1,591 (4) 1,378 1,180 (764 ) (2) 5,038 1,288 6,326 Depreciation and amortization (5) 245 493 123 131 61 1,053 - 1,053 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.1 % 13.6 % 12.1 % 18.4 % NM 12.1 % 18.6 % Year ended December 31, 2023 External sales $ 8,874 $ 11,531 $ 10,199 $ 3,125 $ 336 $ 34,065 $ - $ 34,065 Intersegment sales 2,810 1,878 50 2,548 18 7,304 (7,304 ) - Total sales 11,684 13,409 10,249 5,673 354 41,369 (7,304 ) 34,065 Research, development and engineering expenses 614 387 57 237 203 1,498 2 1,500 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 251 97 97 53 (15 ) 483 - 483 Interest income 19 31 34 9 2 95 - 95 EBITDA (3) 1,630 1,840 (4) 1,209 836 (443 ) 5,072 (2,055 ) 3,017 Depreciation and amortization (5) 225 491 115 122 63 1,016 - 1,016 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.0 % 13.7 % 11.8 % 14.7 % NM 12.3 % 8.9 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. The year ended December 31, 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain related to the divestiture of Atmus and $14 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus. The year ended December 31, 2023, included $2.0 billion related to the Settlement Agreements, $22 million of costs associated with divestiture of Atmus and $21 million of voluntary separation and retirement program charges related to corporate functions. (2) Included $2 million of charges in research and development expenses, $17 million of charges in equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees and $312 million of charges in EBITDA, all related to Accelera strategic reorganization actions in the fourth quarter of 2024. See footnote below for additional information. (3) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. (4) Included $21 million and $78 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excluded the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $12 million and $8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA (Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Years ended December 31, In millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Manufacturing entities Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. $ 15 $ 13 $ 66 $ 65 Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. 13 14 42 47 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 9 7 60 36 Tata Cummins, Ltd. 9 8 31 29 All other manufacturers (16 ) (1) 22 25 (1) 91 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 13 15 55 55 All other distributors 7 6 17 16 Cummins share of net income 50 85 296 339 Royalty and interest income 20 28 99 144 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 70 $ 113 $ 395 $ 483 (1) Included $17 million of charges in equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees related to the Accelera strategic reorganization actions in the fourth quarter of 2024. See footnote below for additional information.

ACCELERA STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION ACTIONS

In the fourth quarter of 2024, our Accelera segment underwent a strategic review to better streamline operations as well as pace and re-focus investments on the most promising paths as the adoption of certain zero emission solutions slows. This review resulted in decisions to consolidate certain manufacturing efforts, focus internal development efforts towards areas of differentiation while continuing to leverage partners and reduce our investments in certain technologies, joint ventures and markets. In addition, declining customer demand in certain key product lines caused us to re-evaluate the recoverability of certain inventory items. As a result of these actions, we recorded several non-cash charges in the fourth quarter related to inventory write-downs, intangible and fixed asset impairments and joint venture impairments. We also recorded severance of approximately $7 million. The following table presents the impact of asset write-downs and impairments on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income:

Year ended In millions December 31,

2024 Statement of Net Income Location Inventory write-downs $ 107 Cost of sales Impairment of other intangible assets 84 Other operating expense, net Impairment of property, plant and equipment 61 Other operating expense, net Impairment of investments in equity method investees 17 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees Severance 7 Cost of sales and research, development and engineering expenses Other 36 Other operating expense, net and selling, general and administrative expenses Total $ 312

The majority of the $305 million non-cash charge is reflected in net cash provided by operating activities, as a change in inventory of $107 million and other, net of $171 million. Of the total charges, approximately $243 million occurred in jurisdictions where we receive no tax benefits because of valuation allowances, resulting in a $50 million unfavorable discrete tax item. In addition, these actions were considered a triggering event under GAAP which required us to perform an interim impairment test of our fuel cell and electrolyzer reporting unit. The results of this testing indicated that goodwill of this reporting unit was not impaired.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for 2025, excluding discrete items, is expected to approximate 24.5 percent.

Our effective tax rates for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, were 32.8 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were negative 13.3 percent and 48.3 percent, respectively.

The three months ended December 31, 2024, contained net unfavorable discrete tax items of $7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, primarily due to $50 million of unfavorable adjustments related to Accelera strategic reorganization actions, partially offset by $34 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and net $9 million of other favorable adjustments.

The year ended December 31, 2024, contained net favorable discrete tax items primarily due to the $1.3 billion non-taxable gain on the Atmus split-off. Other discrete tax items were net favorable by $59 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, primarily due to $52 million of favorable return to provision adjustments, $22 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, $21 million of favorable adjustments related to audit settlements and $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, partially offset by $50 million of unfavorable adjustments related to Accelera strategic reorganization actions and a net $6 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

The three months ended December 31, 2023, contained net unfavorable discrete tax items of $402 million, primarily due to $398 million related to the $2.0 billion charge from the Settlement Agreements and $4 million of net unfavorable other discrete items.

The year ended December 31, 2023, contained unfavorable net discrete items of $397 million, primarily due to $398 million in the fourth quarter related to the $2.0 billion charge from the Settlement Agreements, $22 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $3 million of net unfavorable other discrete tax items, partially offset by $21 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $5 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits.





CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to the impact of the gain recognized and the related costs for the divestiture of Atmus, costs associated with the Accelera strategic reorganization actions, the Settlement Agreements, voluntary retirement and voluntary separation programs and restructuring actions. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 418 $ (1,431 ) $ 3,946 $ 735 Net income (loss) attributable to Cummins Inc., as a percentage of net sales 4.9 % (16.8 )% 11.6 % 2.2 % Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 27 38 122 105 Consolidated net income (loss) 445 (1,393 ) 4,068 840 Add: Interest expense 89 92 370 375 Income tax expense 217 163 835 786 Depreciation and amortization 269 260 1,053 1,016 EBITDA $ 1,020 $ (878 ) $ 6,326 $ 3,017 EBITDA, as a percentage of net sales 12.1 % (10.3 )% 18.6 % 8.9 % Less: Gain related to the divestiture of Atmus - - 1,333 - Add: Accelera strategic reorganization actions 312 - 312 - Settlement Agreements - 2,036 - 2,036 Voluntary retirement and voluntary separation programs - 42 - 42 Atmus divestiture costs - 33 35 100 Restructuring actions - - 29 - EBITDA, excluding the impact of the gain recognized and the related costs for the divestiture of Atmus, costs associated with the Accelera strategic reorganization actions, the Settlement Agreements, voluntary retirement and voluntary separation programs and restructuring actions $ 1,332 $ 1,233 $ 5,369 $ 5,195 EBITDA, excluding the impact of the gain recognized and the related costs for the divestiture of Atmus, costs associated with the Accelera strategic reorganization actions, the Settlement Agreements, voluntary retirement and voluntary separation programs and restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales 15.8 % 14.4 % 15.7 % 15.3 %

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES DATA (Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,059 $ 1,184 $ 1,021 $ 980 $ 4,244 Medium-duty truck and bus 995 1,074 1,073 1,024 4,166 Light-duty automotive 438 461 395 301 1,595 Off-highway 436 432 424 415 1,707 Total sales $ 2,928 $ 3,151 $ 2,913 $ 2,720 $ 11,712 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,114 $ 1,117 $ 1,116 $ 1,052 $ 4,399 Medium-duty truck and bus 903 942 931 894 3,670 Light-duty automotive 439 445 455 423 1,762 Off-highway 530 484 429 410 1,853 Total sales $ 2,986 $ 2,988 $ 2,931 $ 2,779 $ 11,684

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2024 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 33,600 37,500 32,400 29,400 132,900 Medium-duty 75,800 79,600 79,200 75,700 310,300 Light-duty 54,800 57,200 41,400 36,000 189,400 Total units 164,200 174,300 153,000 141,100 632,600 2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 34,700 36,400 36,300 34,500 141,900 Medium-duty 78,900 76,000 71,300 67,900 294,100 Light-duty 55,000 53,600 53,300 49,600 211,500 Total units 168,600 166,000 160,900 152,000 647,500

Components Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,232 $ 1,256 $ 1,131 $ 1,114 $ 4,733 Emission solutions 971 941 864 825 3,601 Components and software 611 623 581 589 2,404 Atmus (1) 353 - - - 353 Automated transmissions 165 162 148 113 588 Total sales $ 3,332 $ 2,982 $ 2,724 $ 2,641 $ 11,679 (1) Included sales through the March 18, 2024, divestiture. 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,272 $ 1,249 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 4,822 Emission solutions 1,056 964 893 922 3,835 Components and software 633 616 583 577 2,409 Atmus 417 417 396 399 1,629 Automated transmissions 179 179 187 169 714 Total sales $ 3,557 $ 3,425 $ 3,236 $ 3,191 $ 13,409

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,001 $ 990 $ 1,004 $ 985 $ 3,980 Power generation 707 954 1,091 1,220 3,972 Engines 421 437 402 419 1,679 Service 406 448 455 444 1,753 Total sales $ 2,535 $ 2,829 $ 2,952 $ 3,068 $ 11,384 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,057 $ 1,019 $ 995 $ 1,000 $ 4,071 Power generation 492 614 606 797 2,509 Engines 456 531 511 499 1,997 Service 401 431 423 417 1,672 Total sales $ 2,406 $ 2,595 $ 2,535 $ 2,713 $ 10,249

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 853 $ 987 $ 1,055 $ 1,090 $ 3,985 Industrial 420 478 508 526 1,932 Generator technologies 116 124 124 127 491 Total sales $ 1,389 $ 1,589 $ 1,687 $ 1,743 $ 6,408 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 770 $ 854 $ 850 $ 866 $ 3,340 Industrial 455 468 475 456 1,854 Generator technologies 118 135 119 107 479 Total sales $ 1,343 $ 1,457 $ 1,444 $ 1,429 $ 5,673

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2024 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 3,000 3,700 2,900 3,200 12,800 Industrial 1,300 1,500 1,700 1,700 6,200 Total units 4,300 5,200 4,600 4,900 19,000 2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,900 3,300 2,800 3,300 12,300 Industrial 1,500 1,600 1,800 1,800 6,700 Total units 4,400 4,900 4,600 5,100 19,000

