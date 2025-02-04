Blink Charging Co.: Mike Battaglia Assumes Role as President & CEO to Lead Blink Charging's Global Growth in EV Infrastructure and Energy Resilience

Mike Battaglia Steps Up as President & CEO to Lead Blink Charging's Global Growth in EV Infrastructure and Energy Resilience

Bowie, Md., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the planned transition of Michael (Mike) Battaglia to the role of President & CEO, effective immediately. This move follows the planned retirement of Brendan Jones. Battaglia, who previously served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will now take the reins to lead Blink Charging's continued growth and innovation.

"I am honored to take on this role and continue driving Blink's growth as a leader in the EV charging sector," said Battaglia. "Our focus will remain on delivering innovative solutions, expanding our infrastructure, and advancing the broader goal of energy independence. At the same time, we are committed to enhancing Blink's financial performance and positioning the Company for long-term success as an owner, operator, and provider of EV charging services. By optimizing our operations and scaling our infrastructure, we will drive value for our stakeholders and strengthen our leadership in the industry."

Battaglia joined Blink in 2020 as Vice President of Sales and later advanced to Chief Revenue Officer and COO. During his tenure, Blink's revenue skyrocketed from $3 million in 2019 to $140.6 million in 2023, marking a remarkable growth trajectory. Under his leadership, the Company also achieved the highest gross margin in its industry among comparable companies. In recognition of his leadership and impact, Battaglia was recently named to the Washington Business Journal's "Power 100" list.

Blink is committed to advancing energy resilience and economic growth through the widespread adoption of EV infrastructure. Headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, near the nation's capital, Blink plays a central role in the conversation about U.S. and global energy security and reliability. Under Battaglia's leadership, the Company will continue to enhance EV charging accessibility and support the transition to clean, reliable energy.

Before joining Blink, Battaglia held senior roles at JD Power, SmartDisk, and Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the Company. He and his wife have relocated to the Washington, D.C. metro area to be closer to Blink's Global Headquarters.

Blink's Board of Directors conducted a thorough succession planning process involving an extensive evaluation of candidates and alignment with the company's goals. This process led to the recommendation of Battaglia by the Nominating Committee.

Ritsaart van Montfrans, Chairman of Blink's Board, added: "Today marks a new chapter for Blink Charging as we proudly welcome Mike as the new President & CEO. Mike is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in the EV charging industry. We are confident in his ability to drive Blink's growth as we enter this new phase."

"Mike has been a vital part of our growth, contributing across Sales, Operations, and Strategic Enablement," said Brendan Jones. "His deep understanding of our business and his trusted relationships with the executive team and external stakeholders make him the ideal successor. I have full confidence in Mike's ability to collaborate effectively with the other talented team members and lead Blink to new heights. I am genuinely excited about the future and the opportunities ahead."

