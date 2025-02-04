Anzeige
With Cascale, Better Buying Legacy Lives On

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / In this latest blog Dr. Marsha Dickson, President and Co-founder of the Better Buying Institute (BBI), reflects on the organization's journey since its inception in 2015 and looks ahead to its future now that key Better Buying assets have become part of Cascale. She discusses the exciting opportunities and ambitions for advancing responsible purchasing practices at Cascale, as well as the broader impact on the industry as a whole.

Read the full blog, titled: With Cascale, Better Buying Legacy Lives On

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



