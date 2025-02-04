In this latest blog Dr. Marsha Dickson, President and Co-founder of the Better Buying Institute (BBI), reflects on the organization's journey since its inception in 2015 and looks ahead to its future now that key Better Buying assets have become part of Cascale. She discusses the exciting opportunities and ambitions for advancing responsible purchasing practices at Cascale, as well as the broader impact on the industry as a whole.

Read the full blog, titled: With Cascale, Better Buying Legacy Lives On

