



KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announces its participation in Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025 (MWC25). Under the theme "Boundless Potential," Fujitsu will unveil its latest advancements in network technologies and enterprise solutions, and highlight how AI is revolutionizing networks and driving business transformation.At booth 2G60 (Hall 2), Fujitsu will offer visitors interactive demonstrations of AI-enhanced network infrastructure, including solutions for optimizing 5G and optical networks, showcasing improved resource allocation and reduced latency. Attendees will see innovative AI applications in action, such as AI agents improving efficiency in manufacturing and IT operations and an ocean digital twin utilizing AI and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for environmental monitoring and predictive maintenance of marine infrastructure. Fujitsu will also highlight the high-performance, energy-efficient processor FUJITSU-MONAKA (1), showcasing its capabilities in accelerating AI workloads and reducing power consumption.Customer use cases and demonstrations will illustrate how Fujitsu's solutions are already contributing to sustainability transformation (SX) by optimizing supply chains, enhancing resilience, and driving operational efficiency across various sectors.For more information, or to arrange an interview or tour of the Fujitsu booth, please contact us below or visit MWC Barcelona 2025 Fujitsu Website.Exhibition highlights1. Connectivity zone - solutions to enhance networks and AINetwork for AI: Network infrastructure solutions that ensure high reliability, security, and reduced power consumption for stable operation of sophisticated AI services, including:- The AI-RAN solution which optimizes resource allocation on GPU servers, integrating RAN functions and AI applications for efficient resource management.- Demonstration of the O-RAN compliant 5G Radio Unit (RU) solution.- Live demo of the 1FINITY series optical transmission solution showcasing zero-latency switching.AI for Network: Interactive demonstrations showcasing how AI enhances network design, operation and maintenance, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and boosting performance.- The smart fault recovery solution which rapidly identifies the root cause of network failures, minimizing downtime and improving business continuity.- Network operation and maintenance enhancement solutions using Fujitsu's AI, trained with the knowledge of skilled operators.- The network resource optimization solution which optimizes resource management in complex Beyond 5G networks, dynamically allocating resources to meet fluctuating demands, ensuring stable network low power consumption/cost.2. AI zone - solving societal issues and transforming customer operations- Ocean digital twin technology to accurately replicate ocean conditions and support ecosystem conservation, carbon neutrality, and the inspection and maintenance of marine structures.- Fujitsu's AI agents developed as core technology for the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service.- Fujitsu's next-generation Arm-based processor FUJITSU-MONAKA (currently under development, targeted for release in 2027).- Demonstration of Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS case studies showing this platform uses data and AI to optimize supply chains, enhance resilience, and transform on-site operations, including system development and maintenance.Overview of MWC Barcelona 2025 and Fujitsu boothDate: Monday, March 3, 2025 to Thursday, March 6, 2025Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, SpainFujitsu booth: 2G60 (Hall 2)(1) FUJITSU-MONAKA :This is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).