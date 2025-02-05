Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Orange France extend long-term partnership with new 5G deal

Press Release

Nokia and Orange France extend long-term partnership with new 5G deal

New 5G contract extends companies' long-standing partnership with upgraded network boosting performance and customer experience.

Nokia's energy-efficiency AirScale equipment portfolio to support Orange France's sustainability ambitions.

Orange France to trial Nokia's Cloud RAN solutions.





5 February 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it signed a four-year contract extension with Orange France to upgrade its 5G radio infrastructure with Nokia's energy-efficient AirScale portfolio. The new deal will deliver an enhanced customer experience with best-in-class speeds, capacity, and performance across Orange's footprint in Southeastern and Western France. Orange will also trial Nokia's 5G Cloud RAN solutions to assess the transition of its network towards Cloud RAN technology

Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its industry-leading O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale portfolio. This includes Nokia's next-generation industry-leading, high-capacity AirScale baseband solutions, lightweight, and high-output Massive MIMO Habrok radios, and Nokia's Pandion portfolio of FDD multiband remote radio heads to cover all use cases and deployment scenarios. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity. Nokia will also supply its AI-powered radio network management solution, MantaRay NM, which supports all radio and mobile core technologies.

Orange will also trial Nokia's 5G Cloud RAN solutions. Nokia is helping its global customers to seamlessly transition to Cloud RAN technology with future-proof solutions that drive innovation for CSPs and enterprises. Nokia's comprehensive anyRAN approach provides the best choice of strategic options for their RAN evolution with purpose-built, hybrid, or Cloud RAN solutions, enabling customers to evolve their networks and continue to deliver maximum field performance.

Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, CTO at Orange France, commented: "This new contract extension with Nokia and their industry-leading equipment portfolio will support our pioneering efforts to drive superior customer experience further, reduce our environmental footprint, and make our network as energy efficient as possible."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Orange France and contribute positively towards their network performance, sustainability goals, and commitment to net carbon neutrality. Our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio and AI-powered MantaRay network management solution will enhance Orange's network performance and deliver premium connectivity experiences to Orange customers."

