Qryptonic, Inc: Qryptonic Releases "Quantum Threat Landscape" Report on Florida's Cybersecurity Risks Ahead of NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit

Study Identifies Billions in Potential Cyber Losses, Underscoring the Need for Urgent Action on Post-Quantum Security

Ahead of the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit Miami 2025, Qryptonic, a leader in post-quantum security, has released its latest research study, Quantum Threat Landscape: Why Florida's Firms and Agencies Face Quantum Risks-and How to Prepare. The report provides a data-driven assessment of the economic and security risks posed by quantum computing, highlighting how Florida's financial, healthcare, and government sectors remain critically vulnerable.

These findings will be a key topic of discussion at next week's NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit (February 10-12, Miami), where industry leaders will examine quantum security risks and their impact on cyber insurance, compliance, and corporate resilience.

Key Findings from the Quantum Threat Landscape Report:

Billions in Economic Risk - Florida's financial institutions, healthcare systems, and government agencies rely on encryption methods that quantum computing will soon render obsolete, putting sensitive data at risk.

81% of Organizations Are Unprepared - A Ponemon Institute survey found that the majority of businesses lack a post-quantum security strategy, exposing them to future breaches.

Quantum Decryption Could Happen by 2028 - While NSA and NIST have targeted 2035 for full post-quantum cryptography adoption, some experts warn that adversaries could achieve quantum decryption years earlier.

Ongoing "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) Threats - U.S. intelligence agencies confirm that foreign adversaries are already stockpiling encrypted data today, planning to decrypt it once quantum computing matures.

Federal Agencies Are Preparing-Florida Is Lagging - The NSA and White House have mandated post-quantum encryption transitions, yet Florida lacks a statewide policy to protect its critical industries.

"The U.S. government has already recognized the quantum cybersecurity threat and is actively transitioning to quantum-resistant encryption," said Jason Nathaniel Ader, Co- Founder of Qryptonic and author of The Quantum Almanac 2025-2026. "Businesses that fail to act now will not only face financial and operational disruption but also increased regulatory and insurance challenges as the quantum era approaches."

Quantum Security Takes Center Stage at NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit

The upcoming NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Miami (February 10-12, 2025) will bring together leading insurers, CISOs, and cybersecurity experts to address the growing risk of quantum cyber threats. With cyber insurance policies increasingly factoring in post-quantum security preparedness, businesses must adapt their risk management strategies now.

"Quantum readiness is no longer theoretical-it's becoming a requirement," Ader continued. "Regulators and insurers are already evaluating how organizations mitigate quantum threats, and NetDiligence is an ideal forum for these discussions."

Qryptonic's Expanded Post-Quantum Readiness Initiatives

As a trusted advisor in enterprise quantum security, Qryptonic is actively guiding businesses and policymakers through the post-quantum transition. In addition to publishing the Quantum Threat Landscape Report, the firm is leading multiple industry initiatives, including:

Enterprise Quantum Penetration Testing & Risk Assessments - Helping financial, healthcare, and infrastructure organizations identify and mitigate cryptographic vulnerabilities.

The Qryptonic Quantum Readiness Program - A customized roadmap for businesses to adopt hybrid encryption solutions and prepare for post-quantum cryptography standards.

The Qryptonic Quantum Challenge - A structured initiative designed to help organizations begin their post-quantum transition with measurable milestones.

Advocacy for the Florida Quantum Security Act - A legislative effort modeled after the federal Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, aimed at securing Florida's critical industries.

What Businesses Must Do Now

The Quantum Threat Landscape Report outlines an actionable three-phase roadmap to help businesses implement post-quantum security strategies:

Risk & Readiness Assessment (2025-2026) - Identify cryptographic vulnerabilities and assess quantum risk exposure. Hybrid Post-Quantum Deployment (2026-2028) - Implement hybrid cryptographic solutions that support both classical and post-quantum encryption. Full Post-Quantum Transition (2028-2030) - Adopt NIST-approved quantum-safe cryptographic standards (CRYSTALS-Kyber, Dilithium, SPHINCS+).

