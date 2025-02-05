Clarifai Partners with Arrow Electronics to Accelerate Commercial AI Adoption and Distribution

Clarifai's Full-Stack AI Platform Now Available to Arrow's Global Distribution Network to Orchestrate Scalable AI Solutions Across Industries

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Arrow Electronics, Inc ., (NYSE:ARW), a Fortune 500 technology distributor, to deliver flexible, end-to-end AI capabilities that help companies maximize business value from AI projects. This collaboration appoints Arrow as Clarifai's official commercial distributor, accelerating AI adoption across industries by leveraging Arrow's extensive global distribution network.

Together, Clarifai and Arrow will deliver customized, cutting-edge AI tools that enhance productivity, streamline operations, and drive innovation. By integrating Clarifai's advanced AI models and platform into Arrow's expansive ecosystem, businesses will gain seamless access to powerful AI-driven solutions for computer vision, natural language processing, and data labeling - compatible with any model, on any compute, and at any scale.

To further enhance AI performance and manage costs, companies can use Clarifai's Compute Orchestration capabilities, announced in December , to optimize compute resources through a unified control plane with centralized governance across any cloud or on-premises environment.

"Arrow's extensive expertise and market presence combined with Clarifai's unmatched full-stack AI capabilities comes at a perfect time when companies are facing mounting pressure to show ROI on their AI projects and looking to avoid vendor lock-in," said Jonathan Padgett, VP of Global Sales at Clarifai. "Whether a team has hit a roadblock in reaching full-scale production or wants to optimize performance, costs, and resources, we look forward to delivering tailored solutions that meet their unique needs."

Arrow Electronics will distribute Clarifai's suite of AI solutions across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and financial services. This partnership will streamline the procurement process, enabling organizations to harness AI technology more efficiently and drive competitive advantage.

"Clarifai's pioneering AI platform is a game-changer in the commercial market," said Ben Klay, President at Arrow Electronics. "They are the only platform today capable of building and orchestrating AI workloads across any hardware provider, cloud provider, on-premises, or air-gapped environment, so we are excited to offer and distribute their innovative solutions to customers looking to maximize their AI investments."

With Clarifai's full-stack AI platform, businesses can bring their unique AI workloads or customize them using powerful tools for data management, training, evaluation, and more-all while seamlessly orchestrating workloads across any compute. Together, Clarifai and Arrow seek to provide increased AI deployment across Arrow's extensive customer base by creating operational efficiencies and accelerating time to market for AI-powered products and services.

More information on Clarifai solutions available through Arrow can be found here .

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

For more information or media requests, contact: pr@clarifai.com .

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of technology solutions, helping businesses innovate, design, and deliver cutting-edge products and services. With a presence in over 80 countries, Arrow connects customers with the right technology to solve complex challenges. Learn more at www.arrow.com .

