

EQS Newswire / 10/12/2025 / 10:16 UTC+8

LEEDS, UK - December 10, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Pharaoh Capital , a Leeds-based renewable energy investment group, has introduced a new zero-capital commercial solar deployment model through its subsidiaries INICIO and Solar4Business, enabling British enterprises to install large-scale rooftop solar systems without upfront expenditure. By fully funding, managing, and delivering installations on behalf of clients, Pharaoh Capital is removing one of the primary barriers to renewable energy adoption across the UK's industrial, commercial, and real estate sectors. Founded in 2022 by Grant Nicholson, Pharaoh Capital operates on a fundamentally different premise than established market players. Rather than requiring businesses to finance solar installations upfront, the group's subsidiaries INICIO and Solar4Business assume all capital risk, project management, and installation responsibilities. Clients sign long-term Power Purchase Agreements at fixed rates that immediately undercut existing electricity bills, delivering energy cost reductions of 30 to 40 percent with zero balance sheet impact. "The sector is full of cowboys or corporates so slow they move like treacle," Nicholson explains. "Through INICIO and Solar4Business, we deliver enterprise-grade projects with SME-level speed, turning around installations in under eight weeks from site assessment to switch-on." The subsidiaries target solar installations between £250,000 and £5 million per site, funded entirely through private capital managed by the Pharaoh Capital holding company. Clients including CBRE, Yodel, and the NHS have benefited from the streamlined approach delivered by INICIO and Solar4Business, avoiding maintenance burdens and asset ownership complexities while securing predictable energy pricing. Nicholson's entrepreneurial achievements have garnered industry recognition, including the European Entrepreneur of the Year designation from Aspioneer Magazine in 2024 and the Institute of Directors' Young Director of the Year award for Yorkshire and North East in 2020. Pharaoh Capital now targets deploying £100 million in debt financing through its operational subsidiaries directly into revenue-generating, long-term agreements that simultaneously reduce client costs and strengthen the group's profit-and-loss statement through predictable cash flows. For UK industrial operators, landlords, and commercial real estate leaders seeking to reduce energy expenditure while advancing ESG objectives, Pharaoh Capital and its subsidiaries INICIO and Solar4Business represent a pragmatic alternative to traditional energy providers. About Pharaoh Capital Limited Established in 2022 and headquartered in Leeds, Pharaoh Capital Limited operates as a specialist investment and holding company targeting the UK energy and renewables sector. Through its operational subsidiaries INICIO and Solar4Business, the group has built a substantial commercial solar portfolio by funding and managing installations that deliver immediate client savings while generating reliable investor returns. Pharaoh Capital's subsidiaries have served 175 commercial clients without requiring government subsidies or external equity financing. Grant Nicholson, the group's founder, previously won the Institute of Directors Yorkshire Young Director Award and has been recognized for his contributions to sustainable business energy solutions. The parent company's revenue milestone represents approximately 25% progress toward Nicholson's ambitious £100 million deployment target for scaling renewable energy infrastructure across the UK through INICIO and Solar4Business. Contact Information Brand: Pharaoh Capital Contact: Grant Nicholson Email: gn@pharaoh-capital.com Website: https://www.pharaoh-capital.com 10/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News