Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced the findings of a new survey conducted by analyst research firm Techaisle, which uncovered organizations' communication trends and challenges. The findings point to a pivotal shift in mid-market and enterprise communications strategies, with an overwhelming 92% of respondents prioritizing a hybrid communications model that ensures flexibility to deliver a consistent communications and collaboration experience across their organizations. The research is based on interviews with business and IT decision-makers in the US, UK, France, and Germany.

Hybrid communication models combine new and existing on-premise with private and public cloud platforms, enabling improved efficiency, control, resilience, compliance, and an AI-enabled user experience. This allows organizations to seamlessly integrate multiple tools and deployment models, enabling the efficient exchange of information and providing a consistent front-end experience for users and customers.

Techaisle's data shows the market agrees, with 68% of organizations saying they are adopting hybrid solutions to enhance collaboration between remote and in-office teams. Other factors include ensuring data security and control over sensitive information (57%), adapting to changing business needs (53%), and maximizing investments in existing technologies (45%).

Beyond the growing demand for hybrid solutions, the research further reinforces the emerging belief that modernizing communications tools goes beyond merely upgrading technology. Organization leaders now see it as an integral part of adapting to a changing environment, enhancing customer experiences, improving operational efficiency, and leveraging the power of AI to achieve strategic goals.

Those surveyed said they prioritize AI-powered capabilities (53%) and video collaboration (98%) when selecting a communication solutions provider. Half (50%) also said data control and security were critical elements, which supports a strong market focus on maintaining business continuity and mitigating security risk.

"After racing to adopt multi-tenant cloud solutions, many organizations face increasing complexity from evolving security requirements, compliance mandates, and the integration of advanced technologies like GenAI. Customers struggle with systems that hinder their ability to balance risks at scale and avoid business disruption," said Luiz Domingos, Chief Technology Officer at Mitel. "The findings from the report confirm these challenges and show a desire from IT teams and business leaders to modernize and focus on hybrid communications systems to connect priorities: security, compliance, customer engagement, and employee experience all of which contribute to business resilience."

Other key findings from the report include:

Too many organizations rely on outdated systems: 68% of finance, government, and healthcare respondents have relied on their current communications system for more than seven years. This is hindering digital transformation, increasing risk, and preventing the seamless use of AI-led innovation.

68% of finance, government, and healthcare respondents have relied on their current communications system for more than seven years. This is hindering digital transformation, increasing risk, and preventing the seamless use of AI-led innovation. Customer engagement is a primary driver of modernization: Improving customer interaction quality is driving firms to modernize outdated systems and workflows. 52% of respondents are focused on enhancing customer engagement by upgrading communication solutions and delivering customer-centric experiences.

Improving customer interaction quality is driving firms to modernize outdated systems and workflows. 52% of respondents are focused on enhancing customer engagement by upgrading communication solutions and delivering customer-centric experiences. Modernization can help consolidate disparate systems and scale operations: 41% of organizations are looking to simplify their fragmented communication systems and improve data visibility by unifying their tools under one single platform. Segmented tools used today are hard to manage and are creating disparate systems leading to data silos that disrupt workflows.

41% of organizations are looking to simplify their fragmented communication systems and improve data visibility by unifying their tools under one single platform. Segmented tools used today are hard to manage and are creating disparate systems leading to data silos that disrupt workflows. Communications solutions are entering the AI era: As hybrid models emerge as the preferred approach, an effective modernization strategy must incorporate AI-powered solutions. These solutions are fueled by the newly released more efficient large and small language models that are ideal for a hybrid delivery model to balance performance, efficiency, and cost while unlocking the full potential of digital transformation. Manufacturing (59%) and hospitality (59%) are the leading industries looking to invest in AI-powered solutions to extend communications and collaboration capabilities, both from the cloud and through the power of Edge computing.

"Today's complex digital landscape presents organizations with many challenges, from security and regulatory compliance to evolving customer expectations and the complexities of hybrid work," said Anurag Agrawal, Chief Global Analyst at Techaisle. "These challenges directly impact how organizations communicate, driving a strong consensus around the need for hybrid communications systems. A strong foundation for these systems is crucial for realizing the full potential of modern, flexible, and AI-driven technologies. Mitel is strategically positioned to lead this market, offering UC solutions with robust integration and professional services, AI-powered innovation, advanced security, and support for diverse workforces."

To learn more about the findings, please download the full report "The Hybrid and AI Revolution in Business Communications: What it Means for You". You can also learn more about Mitel's integrated hybrid communications portfolio on our webpage.

Survey Methodology

The Hybrid and AI Revolution in Business Communications surveyed 1,954 midmarket and enterprise firms (100 to over 10,000 employees) across the US, UK, Germany, and France to explore communication adoption trends. The survey targeted business decision-makers (BDMs) and IT decision-makers (ITDMs) involved in all stages of the purchasing process, including needs identification, feature determination, solution evaluation, and deployment of communication and contact center solutions.

About Mitel

Mitel is a global leader in business communications, providing businesses with advanced communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With more than 70 million users across over 100 countries, Mitel empowers organizations to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, with the flexibility and choice they need to thrive, both now and for the future. Through proven experience and innovative solutions, Mitel delivers communications without compromise. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

About Techaisle

Techaisle is a global Industry Analyst organization. Techaisle was founded on the premise that Go-to-Market strategies require insightful research, flexible data, and deeper analysis. Understanding the value of data consistency across markets to inform strategic planning, Techaisle has remained holistic in its approach to Insights and provides globally consistent analysis across geographies. Techaisle conducts deep surveys with end-customers and channels to understand market trends, opportunities, buying behavior, purchase intent, and IT priorities to achieve its objectives. Techaisle's insights are built on a solid data-driven foundation, and its analysts are conversant in primary research and industry knowledge, a rare combination. Techaisle offers its clients Syndicated Research, Custom Primary Research, Consulting Engagement, and Competitive Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.techaisle.com.

