Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite's Generative AI Innovations Deliver a Powerful Assistant to Expedite Investigations

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 06, 2025(NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the general availability of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) capabilities within Guardian, the Company's SaaS-based evidence management solution.

By incorporating GenAI into Guardian, public safety agencies benefit from AI-driven productivity. Users can now form a more complete picture by quickly summarizing and contextualizing vast amounts of data, such as hours of audio messages or lengthy text message strings. Keywords and thematic direction accelerate an agency's mission and empowers investigators who are reading, analyzing and validating the data with more insight on where to look next, including:

Chat thread summarization - With today's smartphones containing 60,000 text messages on average, investigators save time reviewing the context of the messages, even if in a foreign language, to help prioritize which threads may be most relevant.

- With today's smartphones containing 60,000 text messages on average, investigators save time reviewing the context of the messages, even if in a foreign language, to help prioritize which threads may be most relevant. Relationship insight - Quickly understanding relationships between people is critical in investigations and this feature is a real value-add when investigating complex crime networks.

- Quickly understanding relationships between people is critical in investigations and this feature is a real value-add when investigating complex crime networks. Browsing history analysis - Often buried and hard to decipher, this component breaks down complex URLs and contextualizes exactly what was searched and when the search was conducted.



"It is impossible to calculate the hours it would have taken to link a series of porch package thefts to an international organized crime ring," said Detective Sergeant Aaron Osman with Susquehanna Township, Pennsylvania Police Department, who recently piloted the solution. "The GenAI capabilities within Guardian helped us translate and summarize the chats between suspects, which gave us immediate insights into the large criminal network we were dealing with."

"This innovation marks a significant and tangible milestone in our efforts to accelerate the speed of investigations," said Ronnen Armon, Cellebrite chief products and technologies officer. "Rather than trying to manually find the proverbial needle in a haystack, the GenAI acts as an assistant and guide to help law enforcement professionals identify powerful digital evidence that can advance an investigation and make communities safer."

Cellebrite's annual Industry Trends survey showed that while three in 10 respondents have seen an uptick in AI-related criminal activity, 64% believe this same technology can be used to reduce crime. As a leader in digital investigations, Cellebrite rigorously tested GenAI within Guardian, its native SaaS solution that is helping a growing number of law enforcement agencies easily and securely compile, review and share digital evidence to enhance collaboration. Multiple agencies tested the GenAI features during 2024 as Cellebrite continued to deliver high-impact, customer-driven innovation designed to make digital evidence more accessible, actionable and defensible. This innovation represents the next phase of ethically integrating AI into the Company's complete Case-to-Closure platform.

