Volkswagen's stock demonstrated volatile performance amid challenging operational conditions, with shares fluctuating between gains and losses in recent XETRA trading. The automotive giant reported delivery figures of 2.503 million vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking a slight decline of 0.8 percent compared to the previous year. Annual deliveries reached 9.027 million vehicles, representing a 2.3 percent decrease, with particular weakness in the Asia-Pacific region and China. The company's electric vehicle segment also faced headwinds, with deliveries dropping 3.4 percent to 774,800 units. Despite these challenges, the company maintained relatively stable revenue at 78.48 billion EUR, though earnings per share significantly decreased from the previous year's levels.

Future Outlook and Market Projections

Looking ahead, Volkswagen has ambitious plans to expand its electric vehicle portfolio, including the development of an entry-level electric model priced at approximately 20,000 euros, scheduled for launch in 2027. This strategic initiative aims to broaden the accessibility of electric mobility to a wider customer base. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of 111.43 euros per share, suggesting substantial upside potential. The company projects an operating result of around 18 billion euros, while market experts forecast earnings per share of 22.04 euros for the current fiscal year.

