Nokia announced a significant leadership transition as current CEO Pekka Lundmark prepares to step down from his position, effective April 1, 2025. The Finnish telecommunications giant has appointed Justin Hotard, currently Executive Vice President of Intel's Data Center & AI Group, as its new chief executive. This unexpected leadership change comes as Nokia aims to strengthen its position in emerging technology sectors, particularly artificial intelligence and data center operations. Under Lundmark's stewardship, the company had already established a strong foundation in 5G technology and cloud computing, with the departing CEO set to serve in an advisory capacity until the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Strategic Evolution

The appointment of Hotard, who brings 25 years of global technology industry experience, underscores Nokia's ambitious plans to expand its presence in artificial intelligence, private wireless networks, and defense technologies. This strategic pivot comes at a favorable time for European technology stocks, with analysts projecting a 7.9% profit growth for the sector this year, marking a significant improvement from the previous year's stagnation and 3.9% decline in 2023. The anticipated relaxation of European Central Bank monetary policy is expected to further support this positive market outlook.

