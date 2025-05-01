Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI"), a company engaged in the exploration of critical minerals, observes the recent reports indicating an agreement between the United States and Ukraine, which management of the Company believes is signaling a pivotal shift in U.S. policy to source critical minerals from European partners. This strategic move underscores the growing importance of securing stable, western supply chains for essential resources like aluminum and graphite, vital for defense, technology, and energy sectors.

"We see this as a transformative moment for the critical minerals sector," said Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals Corp. "The U.S. appears to be prioritizing partnerships with European nations like Ukraine to secure the resources needed for advanced technologies and national defense. However, it leaves the U.S. antimony deficit unresolved as Ukraine does not have any documented antimony deposits. While promising for other minerals, it does not solve the critical antimony shortage facing the U.S. Military Metals is well-positioned in western countries to support this shift, with our focus on developing high-quality mineral assets in stable jurisdictions."

The U.S.-Ukraine deal, announced on April 30, 2025, will, if entered into and approved by Ukraine's parliament, grant the U.S. privileged access to some of Ukraine's abundant natural resources, including aluminum, graphite, oil, and natural gas. This agreement aligns with the broader geopolitical trend of reducing reliance on non-western sources for critical minerals, a priority for the U.S. as it navigates global supply chain challenges and seeks to bolster economic and security partnerships in Europe.

Investor Relations Engagement Extended

The Company further announces the extension of its agreement related to marketing and investor relations. On January 1, 2025, the Company engaged Tafin GmbH ("Tafin") to provide investor relations services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investment community in support of the company listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Tafin Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Tafin Agreement, Tafin provides the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and Tafin (the "Tafin Services"). The Tafin Agreement has been extended by a term of two (2) months commencing on May 1, 2025 and ending on June 30, 2025. The Company will make a one-time payment to Tafin of EUR 150,000 (CAD$236,160), as consideration for the provision of the Tafin Services. Marco Marquardt is and will continue to provide the Tafin Services to the Company on behalf of Tafin and may be contacted at +49 6128 9792946 or finanzmedien@tafin.gmbh, Rosenweg 28, 65232 Taunusstein, Germany. The Company has not and will not issue any securities to Tafin as compensation. Both Tafin and Marco Marquardt are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

Military Metals Corp. remains committed to advancing its portfolio of critical mineral projects in Slovakia, and North America, to meet the growing demand for secure, ethically sourced antimony. The Company's strategic vision aligns with the U.S.'s renewed emphasis on European-sourced minerals, fostering resilience and innovation in the global supply chain.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit

www.militarymetalscorp.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/military-metals/

X: https://x.com/militarymetals

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564717587797

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the entry into of any agreement between the US and Ukraine, as well as the contemplated terms of such agreement, the issuance of any future permits related to critical minerals in Ukraine, approval of the agreement by Ukraine's parliament, and the US's geopolitical strategy evolving towards more cooperation with European partners. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, all of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250427

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.